Nebraska Picks Up Top FCS DB Omar Brown From Northern Iowa

Nebraska has picked up Omar Brown from the transfer portal. Brown is a defensive back, who played for Northern Iowa last season, garnering FCS Defensive Freshman of the Year honors in 2019 in the process.

In 2019 he had 77 total tackles and six interceptions. Against Iowa State, he had 7 solo tackles and four assisted tackles, so it appears he can play against FBS opponents - in case you had that question.

Brown was a 2-star recruit from MInneaplis, Minnesota out of high school. He went to Northern Iowa, where he started all 7 games in a shortened spring season in 2021. Remember FCS schools didn’t play football in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the 2021 fall season, he played in 7 games before having a season-ending injury. He recorded 33 tackles, including 8 against Iowa State, a game in which he also forced a fumble. He was named to the FCS All-America All-Sophomore team and made honorable mention for the MVFC All-Conference Team despite his shortened season.

Per 247, he is expected to play cornerback. He has size at 6-1, 200 pounds. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

BTW, go read the 247 link. It has a nice interview about why Brown chose our beloved Huskers.

Welcome to Nebraska football, Omar Brown!