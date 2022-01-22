Saturday NFL Playoff Thread

Nasty old COVID robbed us of Nebrasketball and women’s basketball this weekend. Of course, one of those may not be much of a tragedy (sorry Kevin and Patrick).

The NFL Divisional Round playoffs are here, so we’re checking rosters (and pulling up Brian’s NFL Huskers articles) to figure out who to cheer for.

Wait? Your team is still in the playoffs? Hush.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans

Time: 3:30 pm CST

TV: CBS

Husker rooting interests

Bengals: head coach Zac Taylor, wide receiver Stanley Morgan, Jr.,

Titans: cornerback Chris Jones

San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers

Time: 7:15 pm CST

TV: Fox

Husker rooting interests

49ers: Damion Daniels and Nate Gerry are on the practice squad

Packers: None that I know about

Alternate Topics