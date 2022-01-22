Saturday NFL Playoff Thread

Nasty old COVID robbed us of Nebrasketball and women’s basketball this weekend. Of course, one of those may not be much of a tragedy (sorry Kevin and Patrick).
The NFL Divisional Round playoffs are here, so we’re checking rosters (and pulling up Brian’s NFL Huskers articles) to figure out who to cheer for.
Wait? Your team is still in the playoffs? Hush.
Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans
Time: 3:30 pm CST
TV: CBS
Husker rooting interests
- Bengals: head coach Zac Taylor, wide receiver Stanley Morgan, Jr.,
- Titans: cornerback Chris Jones
San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers
Time: 7:15 pm CST
TV: Fox
Husker rooting interests
49ers: Damion Daniels and Nate Gerry are on the practice squad
Packers: None that I know about
Alternate Topics
- Double crust fruit pie or single crust with crumble topping? (#TeamCrumble)
- How is your favorite non-Husker bouncy hoops team doing? (Sigh)
- What do you think about the M&Ms makeover? (I didn’t even realize there were M&M characters)
