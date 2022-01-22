Schedule Update: Wisconsin at Nebraska moved to Thursday, Jan. 27

According to comments made by No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard following the team’s double-digit home loss to the No. 13/14 Michigan State Spartans Friday night, the visit by the Badgers to Lincoln originally schedule for next Tuesday, Jan. 25 will be getting rescheduled. Gard stated that the game will be moved to Thursday now instead.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-13, 0-8) announced Thursday that the team would be unable to compete at the No. 19 Ohio State Buckeyes as originally scheduled on Saturday, Jan. 22 due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among the roster. The Huskers lacked enough scholarship players to compete under Big Ten protocols and the game was postponed as a result.

Apparently the expectation was already such that Nebraska would be unable to resume play on Tuesday, Jan. 25 as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak among the program and Wisconsin coach Gard let it be known in post-game remarks that Wisconsin has already planned to move the game back two days as a result. That means Nebraska will have been off for 10 days since the last game against Indiana on Jan. 17 before facing the currently No. 8 ranked Badgers on Jan. 27.

Wisconsin (15-3, 6-2) just had a seven game win streak being snapped by Michigan State Friday night in Madison while Tyler Wahl was sidelined with an injury. The Badgers would follow up the visit to Nebraska on Thursday with a visit from Minnesota on Sunday, Jan. 30 while Nebraska would host Rutgers on Saturday, Jan. 29. The Huskers fell 93-65 at Rutgers on Jan. 8 in a tough loss on the road earlier this season.