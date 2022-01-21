Nebraska WBB vs Illinois (Sunday) Postponed; Rutgers Game Rescheduled

We won’t get to watch the Husker women play this Sunday. Due to illness, the game vs Illinois has been postponed.

From the athletic department:

The Nebraska women’s basketball game at Illinois originally scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 23 at 2 p.m. (CT) in Champaign has been postponed due to health and safety protocols within the Husker program. Per the amended Big Ten Conference 2021-22 Forfeiture Guidelines, this game will be postponed and the Conference office will coordinate the rescheduling process. If the game is not able to be rescheduled, it would count as a “no contest” for both teams. The postponement with Nebraska gives Illinois the opportunity to play a previously postponed game against Iowa (Jan. 2). The Fighting Illini will take on Iowa Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City at 5 p.m.

The amended COVID guidelines have worked to Nebraska’s favor this week. Hopefully everyone gets well soon!

The previously postponed game vs Rutgers has been rescheduled for February 1.

From the athletic department: