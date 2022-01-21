Five Heart Podcast Ep. 262: Transfer Portal - The Way To Build Teams Now

Greg is out due to Dad duty, but Jon and Todd get together and discuss the recent news and addition to the program.

Nebraska picked up quarterback Chubba Purdy. Who is Chubba Purdy? Why is he named Chubba?

Running back Anthony grant has joined the program through the transfer portal as has Javier Morton.

We discuss the the big questions:

Is the transfer portal the preferred way of building a team from here on out?

Should Nebraska play Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland for the first game of the 2022 season?

Mark Whipple has had an impressive start, getting two highly sought after quarterbacks to come to Nebraska within his first month on the job. What more can we expect?

I take Todd down some rabbit holes to the edge of an abyss where neither of us want to be. It’s fun! Have a listen!