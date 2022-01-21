Friday Flakes: Malachi Coleman and Muchachos Hoping to Use NIL to Benefit Children in Foster Care

Sometimes when trying to think of a topic for Friday Flakes there are things are dropped on your lap that are perfect. In this case it’s the great story about Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman who is currently a 4-star wide receiver recruit.

Coleman is looking to team up with Nick Maestas of Muchachos to create an opportunity for Malachi to make some NIL money as a high school which he would give back to the children who are currently in foster care.

Here is the story from Nicole Griffith of 10/11 news out of Lincoln.

From homeless to foster care and now a 4-star athlete Malachi Coleman (@ChiColeman23) is pursuing NIL as a high schooler, but he doesn't want the money.



He wants to give back to the foster care system.

Powerful stuff from a 16-year-old. pic.twitter.com/EIVbpACg5G — Nicole Griffith (@NicoleGriff1011) January 20, 2022

Y’all. Tune in to @1011_News tonight during sports. @NicoleGriff1011 has an awesome story about an amazing dude who wants to use his NIL for good by donating funds to help kids in the foster system! @ChiColeman23 pic.twitter.com/1WCUfJMSd6 — Nick Maestas (@nmaestas) January 20, 2022

This is a great story about if you need more reasons to go eat great food in Lincoln, NE then Malachi Coleman and Muchachos can provide that reason.

One-on-One with Casey Thompson

HuskerOnline goes one-on-one with Nebraska transfer QB Casey Thompson https://t.co/rQy8cJqd0d — HuskerOnline.com (@HuskerOnline) January 18, 2022

The Legend Matt Schick with Zac Taylor

Nebraska's school-record number of early enrollees reflects national trends | Football | omaha.com

The total number of early arrivals continues to rise for Nebraska. And their backgrounds are more diverse than ever.

Bryan Applewhite is 'tickled to death' to be coaching new Husker Anthony Grant | Football | omaha.com

Until he took the running backs job, Nebraska’s newest assistant hadn’t been on the school’s campus in nearly three decades.

Bryan Applewhite, speaking Wednesday during “Sports Nightly” on the Huskers Radio Network, said he attended a football camp at Memorial Stadium in 1992, when Tom Osborne was coach, Frank Solich coached running backs and Applewhite, who grew up near Denver, couldn’t go to school without being able to talk about the Nebraska-Colorado rivalry game.

Nebraska position review: Defensive back

While the new year has begun, HuskerOnline is looking back at the previous season and taking a deep dive into each of Nebraska's positions, how they graded, their trends and other observations.

Nebraska "too good to turn down" for QB transfer Casey Thompson

When Casey Thompson was considering transferring from Texas, he had a list of schools that would be possible options. Nebraska was on that list.

After Husker starting quarterback Adrian Martinez entered the transfer portal, and would eventually commit to Kansas State, Thompson said he decided to take a risk and put his name in the portal.

The overall feel of Nebraska's 2022 recruiting has taken a big turn. We hit on that and more in today's Three & Out.

Today in our next installment of "Three and Out" we hit the tone of Nebraska's recruiting, the quarterback room and the addition of Javier Morton.

“STICK TO SPORTS!” Nah.

The 11 best food experiences I had in 2021 - Sarah Baker Hansen

It took me a few hours to shuffle through my iPhone’s camera roll to prepare for this year’s recap, which includes a wide variety of individual dishes, meals, destinations in and outside of Omaha and memorable experiences that together make up the best dining during the last year.

