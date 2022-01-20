The Nebraska Cornhuskers will not be making the trip to Columbus, Ohio for the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday afternoon. The team fell below the minimum required roster size as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak among the roster.

Saturday’s game at Ohio State has been postponed.https://t.co/leWOWjOsCY — Nebraska Basketball (@HuskerHoops) January 20, 2022

According to the Nebraska Athletic Department, the roster is currently experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19 among the scholarship players that has caused the team to have fewer than seven scholarship players available. Per the updated Big Ten COVID-19 Forfeiture Policy released late in December 2021, that means the team automatically qualifies for a postponement without needing further consideration by league health officials.

The Husker women’s basketball team also had to cancel a game scheduled against Rutgers tonight due to COVID-19 issues among the roster.

The full press release from the Nebraska Athletic Department is available below:

The Nebraska men’s basketball game at No. 19 Ohio State scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 22, in Columbus, Ohio, has been postponed due to health and safety protocols within the Husker program. With players currently in health and safety protocol, Nebraska fell below the Big Ten Conference roster minimum, with fewer than seven scholarship players available. The programs will coordinate with the Big Ten Conference office to reschedule the game. Nebraska’s next scheduled game is against No. 8 Wisconsin on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 8 p.m., at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

If the game cannot be rescheduled then it will be marked as a “no contest.”