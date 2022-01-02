Boom! Huskers Add Oklahoma State OL Hunter Anthony from the Transfer Portal

BOOM!

(Yes, he can play o-line)

Fresh off of Oklahoma State’s Fiesta Bowl victory over Notre Dame, offensive lineman Hunter Anthony committed to Nebraska Sunday morning.

I would like to formally announce my commitment to the University of Nebraska. #GBR pic.twitter.com/JT6KjvObVu — Hunter Anthony (@huntera77) January 2, 2022

The 6-6, 330 lb tackle/guard redshirted in 2018 and then started four games at right tackle and right guard in 2019 and played in five other games. In 2020, he started at right tackle but sustained a serious injury in the first game. He did return for the final game of the regular season and bowl game. In 2021, he did not start any games, but did play in ten, mostly as a blocking tight end.

The Cowboys signed several highly regarded offensive lineman for their 2022 class, so he probably was looking for a program where he had a good chance to find a starting spot. Given Nebraska’s woes at the tackle position in 2021, he certainly has a chance to do that.

Anthony selected Nebraska based on the relationship between former OSU All-American and current Chicago Bears’ offensive lineman Tevin Jenkins and Donovan Raiola, Jenkin’s coach with the Bears. Anthony told the Lincoln Journal-Star that Jenkins said “‘Man, I would have loved to have played for (Raiola) in college.” He also told the Omaha World-Herald “I didn’t want to go somewhere with crappy culture, even if they’re winning. I didn’t want to go somewhere where they weren’t doing things the right way.”​ According to the World-Herald, Anthony committed to the Huskers in December, but Nebraska head coach Scott Frost encouraged him to not announce his transfer until after Oklahoma State’s bowl game.

Welcome to Nebraska, Hunter!