Nebrasketball vs. Ohio State Game Thread

The Nebraska Cornhuskers return to Pinnacle Bank Arena tonight after a week off to take on the No. 13/12 Ohio State Buckeyes who have cancelled the program’s last three games due to a Covid outbreak. The game marks the start to the bulk of the Big Ten season after both teams had two conference games earlier last month.

When: Sunday, Jan. 2 at 7:00 p.m. CST/8:00 p.m. EST

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena (15,000) - Lincoln, Nebraska

TV: Big Ten Network

Streaming: FOXSports.com/FOX Sports App

Announcers: Jeff Levering (play-by-play), Nick Bahe (analyst)

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Play-by-play: Kent Pavelka

Analyst: Jake Muhleisen

Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington

Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

Line: TallySight odds have Ohio State at -10.5.

Ohio State Buckeyes

2021-22 Record: 8-2

Head Coach: Chris Holtmann

Record at OSU: 95-46 (5th year)

Career Record: 209-131 (11th year)

Nebraska

2021-22 Record: 6-7 (0-2 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg

Record at Nebraska: 20-52 (3rd year)

Career Record: 135-108 (8th year)

Head-to-Head

All-Time: OSU leads 19-4

Big Ten action: OSU leads 15-2 (13-2 regular season, 2-0 BTT)

In Lincoln: OSU leads 7-2