Wednesday Flakes: Nebrasketball Haiku

Losses pile up

Light at the end of tunnel

Games will get better...

....Keep your chins up Nebrasketball fans!

Mankilling Mastodons

Decoldest Crawford studying the playbook hard with plans 'to put on a show'

Decoldest Crawford actually wasn't going to play football in high school. Imagine that. Basketball was more his game.

Nebraska basketball: Everything Fred Hoiberg said after 78-71 loss to Indiana kept Huskers winless in Big Ten

The Nebraska Huskers came close to picking up their first Big Ten men's basketball win of the 2021-22 season but ultimately fell short against Indiana, 78-71, Monday night.

Who will emerge among Nebraska’s 5 quarterbacks? Scott Frost and Mark Whipple are excited to have wide-open competition – The Athletic

Chubba Purdy's addition is a big deal for the Huskers after a whirlwind makeover of their QB group entering a make-or-break season.

Nebraska adds another player via transfer, this time a JUCO DB

Nebraska is adding another transfer commitment to the 2022 class.

Other News From The Sporting World

U-M reaches settlement with Anderson sex assault survivors

The university has reached a settlement with hundreds of people suing the university after being sexually assaulted by former football team doctor.

Dwayne Johnson Nicknames Eli Manning 'Human Carbon Monoxide' Because He's 'the Silent Killer'

Dwayne Johnson gave Eli Manning a nickname while appearing on ManningCast with Eli and his brother, Peyton Manning

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott issues apology for supporting fans throwing trash at officials: 'I deeply regret the comments I made'

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Tuesday released a statement apologizing for his comments Sunday in which he commended fans for throwing debris at officials following an NFC Wild Card Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Nick Saban, Jerry West issue support for voting rights bill in letter - Sports Illustrated

The West Virginia natives sent a letter to Senator Joe Manchin in support of the bill.

Penn State Basketball matchup vs Minnesota postponed

Penn State Basketball's home clash against Minnesota has been postponed, as the Gophers deal with COVID-19 inside the program.

Mel Kiper releases first mock draft ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

Mel Kiper released his first mock draft ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here's what the ESPN Draft Guru believes goes down in April.

Kliff Kingsbury has Cardinals players' support after NFL playoffs loss

Kliff Kingsbury has a history of stellar starts and crash landings by the teams he's coached, but the players who spoke to media Tuesday support him.

Decoldest Crawford studying the playbook hard with plans 'to put on a show'

Decoldest Crawford actually wasn't going to play football in high school. Imagine that. Basketball was more his game.

"Coming into...

Nebraska basketball: Everything Fred Hoiberg said after 78-71 loss to Indiana kept Huskers winless in Big Ten

The Nebraska Huskers came close to picking up their first Big Ten men's basketball win of the 2021-22 season but ultimately fell short against Indiana, 78-71, Monday night.

Who will emerge among Nebraska’s 5 quarterbacks? Scott Frost and Mark Whipple are excited to have wide-open competition – The Athletic

Chubba Purdy's addition is a big deal for the Huskers after a whirlwind makeover of their QB group entering a make-or-break season.

Yellow Journalism

The Wild Ride Of Harley Flanagan | Part 1 | UFC

Punk Rock Legend Reflects On Life-Changing Journey With Gracie Family & MMA

Court Rules Gruyere Cheese Doesn't Have to Be from Gruyères Region | Food & Wine

Despite its affiliation with Switzerland and France, a U.S. District Court found that Americans view Gruyere as a style of cheese, rather than a region.

The Western drought is revealing America's 'lost national park' : NPR

A famed desert landscape has reemerged as water levels in Lake Powell reservoir have fallen to record lows. It's raising questions about the future of this oasis and water in the American West.

Auditory Enlightenment