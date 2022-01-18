 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Nebraska Grab Pledge from JUCO DB Javier Morton - Former Alabama Commit

The DB had over 50 offers out of high school.

By Nate McHugh
Crootin

It came out last night in a report by Husker Online’s Bryan Munson and it was officially announced today that Nebraska received a commit from Javier Morton to be a part of the 2022 Nebraska recruiting class.

Morton is a 6’2” 197 pound athlete out of the state of Georgia. He originally committed to Alabama but ended up playing at Garden City Community College out of Kansas.

He has three years remaining at Nebraska and appears motivated to contribute right away.

Morton is considered to be a three star athlete. Here are what appears to be some highlights of Morton from high school.

As of this time it looks like Nebraska has landed 10 commits from the transfer portal and has landed 16 commits to be credited toward the 2022 class.

Star-wise this isn’t a great class at all, overall, but if even half of the transfers work out then it ended up being a great off-season for Scott Frost.

