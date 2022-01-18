Frosted Flakes: Extended Weekends and More Transfer Portal Additions

I had an unexpected four day weekend with the snow day on Friday. It was really wonderful and I think I may start a petition that all weekends are four day weekends. Or maybe I should just start with three day weekends.

Not only am I well rested, but I’m ready to go back to work tomorrow energized for the week ahead. It’s a good idea.

Here are your flakes.

Nebraska

Markowski Sinks Six Threes at Iowa - University of Nebraska

Alexis Markowski erupted for a career-high 27 points on a career-high six three-pointers, but it was not enough to stop Iowa from managing a 93-83 women's basketball

Nebraska Recruiting: How Transfers Factor Into Huskers’ 2022 Rankings - Nebraska Football Recruiting - Hail Varsity

Recruiting analyst Greg Smith recaps all things Nebraska recruiting news, analysis and more so you never miss a thing.

Hoosiers Hand Huskers Eighth Straight Conference Loss, 78-71 - Nebraska Basketball - Hail Varsity

Trey McGowens' return provided a spark for Nebraska, but it wasn't enough as Indiana earned a 78-71 wire-to-wire win at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Monday.

Christopherson: An impressive first hand from Whipple

Chubba Purdy is N and a quarterback competition is cooking.

Nebraska fans never really get pulled too far away from their team, even when...

QB Chubba Purdy chooses to transfer to Nebraska after leaving Florida State football program

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have transformed their quarterback depth chart through the transfer portal, adding former Florida State Seminole Chubba Purdy to a group that includes former Texas Longhorn Casey Thompson.

'I just loved the school': Huskers pick up commitment from top juco RB Anthony Grant | Recruiting | journalstar.com

Nebraska landed a commitment from juco RB Anthony Grant, who rushed for more than 1,700 yards this fall.

Oklahoma at Nebraska one Football Scoops’ 12 nonconference games to look forward to in 2022

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers named one of the most anticipated games of the 2022 nonconference schedule.

Elsewhere

Former Northwestern QB Hunter Johnson transferring back to Clemson

The latest here.

College basketball rankings: Gonzaga narrowly edges Auburn to reclaim No. 1 spot in new AP Top 25 poll - CBSSports.com

The Tigers received more first-place votes than the Zags, but fell just short of earning the top spot

What happened to Cam Akers? How Rams RB made remarkable recovery from Achilles injury to play in playoffs | Sporting News

Cam Akers wasn't supposed to play after suffering an Achilles injury before training camp. He's back on the field for the 2022 NFL playoffs.

Peyton Manning swears on Manningcast after not knowing mic was on: 'I can't hear s—' | Sporting News

He was supposed to break down a touchdown pass by the Rams but instead had an equipment malfunction.

Dirty work, free laptops and headband rebellion: Untold stories of Ben Wallace – The Athletic

The Athletic spoke to the big man's teammates and foes to help complete the story of his one-of-a-kind career.

Baron of Industry: How Baron Davis made entrepreneurship his own

Baron Davis accomplished so much in his decorated NBA career. But his most lasting impact may be in what he's done off the court.