Nebraska Linebacker Will Honas Enters the Transfer Portal

The Huskers will be losing a respected player and leader as Will Honas has announced he will enter the transfer portal. He is a rare seventh-year player having spent two years at Butler Community College and joining the Huskers in 2018. He redshirted that year after appearing in four games and suffering a season ending knee injury. He played every game in 2019 and notched 73 tackles. In 2020, he played in seven out of eight games (57 tackles). Shortly before the 2021 season, he suffered another knee injury and missed the entire season.

He was projected to be in the rotation behind Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich in 2022 after being granted a rare sixth year of eligibility (the 2020 season technically doesn’t count against any player’s eligibility).

We wish him the best of luck.