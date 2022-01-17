Nebrasketball vs. Indiana Hoosiers Game Thread

The Nebraska Cornhuskers welcome the Indiana Hoosiers tomorrow night for the second game against the Big Ten foe this season. The teams play twice this regular season and UNL fell 68-55 last month on Dec. 4 in Bloomington in the conference season opener for both teams. That marked the fourth time the teams have opened league play against one another since the 2014-15 season.

In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. day, both programs will honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during their matchup. As part of festivities, both programs will wear identical special-edition DREAM warm-up shirts. The game will also feature in-game graphics and announcements honoring the contributions and legacy of Dr. King.

When: Monday, Jan. 17 at 5:01 p.m. CST/6:01 p.m. EST

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena (15,000) - Lincoln, Nebraska

TV: FS1

Streaming: FOXSports.com/FOX Sports App

Announcers: Jeff Levering (play-by-play), Rapheal Davis (analyst)

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Play-by-play: Kent Pavelka

Analyst: Jake Muhleisen

Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington

Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

Line: Tallysight favors Indiana -8.5.

Indiana

2021-22 Record: 12-4 (3-3 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Mike Woodson

Record at Indiana: 12-4 (1st year)

Career Record: Same

Nebraska

2021-22 Record: 6-12 (0-7 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg

Record at Nebraska: 20-57 (3rd year)

Career Record: 135-113 (8th year)

Head-to-Head

All-Time: Indiana leads 17-6

Big Ten action: Indiana leads 9-6

In Pinnacle Bank Arena: IU leads 2-4