Frosted Flakes: Cats Like Boxes and Satellite Dishes and Fish Can Now Drive

Last week I reported on a standoff between a couple and their three cats over a VitaMix blender. As soon as the box was delivered and set on the floor, one of the cats sat on the box and they haven’t left it since. The women decided to see how long it would take to outlast their felines.

Update. The standoff continues.

Owner of Vitamix Cats Is Letting the Saga Continue Indefinitley

"We don't have a hard and fast end date on this," Jessica Gerson-Neeves, the owner of the cats, told Insider.

Frosted Flakes

Nebraska T&F: Latimer Sets School Record at Graduate Classic - University of Nebraska

Making her Husker debut, Taylor Latimer set a school record in the weight throw on the first day of the Graduate Classic on Friday. Latimer placed second with a

Huskers Mens Tennis Sweeps the Bluejays - University of Nebraska

Lincoln, Neb. - The Nebraska men’s tennis team (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) began the season with a win over Creighton (0-1, 0-0 Big East), as they swept the Bluejays 7-0.

Husker Rifle Falls Short Against Akron - University of Nebraska

Lincoln, Neb.- Despite a record effort from sophomore captain Cecelia Ossi, the Nebraska rifle team dropped its fourth straight match, falling to Akron by a score

Sportin’ Stuff Outside the 402/308

The NFL Keeps Failing Hiring 101 - The Ringer

Football needs a better way to find and hire coaches and general managers

The best trolls of the 2021 college football season

The 2021 college football season had chaos, upsets and trolls. These schools flexed their social media muscles the best this year.

What is padding? All about the secret of the Belichick Patriots - Sports Illustrated

All about the arcane arts and crafts football diagramming, done with a No. 2 pencil, a pair of scissors and some Scotch tape.

Bengals beat Raiders for first playoff win since 1990-91 season

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow carries the Bengals past the Raiders in wild-card playoff game.

Former Husker QB Zac Taylor got his first playoff win as a head coach.

Raiders robbed by erroneous whistle on Joe Burrow’s TD pass to Tyler Boyd

More bad officiating in the 2021 NFL season? The line judge blew a bad whistle on a Joe Burrow TD pass that shouldn’t have counted against the Raiders.

As a Broncos fan, I don’t believe the Raiders are ever robbed. On this one, the refs got it right by getting it wrong. It would have been better if they got it right in the first place.

ACC pulls the plug on College Football Playoff expansion. What comes next?

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips cited athlete health and welfare, among other concerns: “We have much larger issues facing us than whether to expand the CFP.”

Joe B. Hall, former Kentucky basketball coach, dies at 93

Legendary Kentucky men’s basketball coach Joe B. Hall, who led the Wildcats to the 1978 national championship, has died.

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz uses dump truck to recruit linemen

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz showed up at a high school in a dump truck to recruit an offensive lineman.

More Noise and Other Disturbances

Cat on a hot satellite dish: Elon Musk’s Starlink antenna hits surprise problem | Technology | The Guardian

Starlink’s satellite internet performance has fallen victim to felines attracted to the warmth its dish gives off on cold days

Colors You've Probably Never Heard Of | Mental Floss

You should wear 'smaragdine' on St. Patrick's Day and look for furniture in a nice shade of 'wenge.' Here are a few more colors you've probably never heard of.

Maryland firefighters rescue suspected home intruder stuck in chimney | Fox News

Firefighters with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service recued a suspected home intruder who got himself stuck inside the chimney of a home in Maryland over the weekend, officials said.

'World's largest' cast-iron skillet travels down Tennessee highway - UPI.com

Drivers on a Tennessee highway encountered an unusual oversized load traveling down the road -- a 14,360-pound cast-iron skillet said to be the world's largest.

Are shark attacks more likely under a full moon? Study suggests lunar cycles may play a role

A study published in Frontiers of Marine Science compared 46 years of shark attack data with moon cycles and found fuller moons correlated with more attacks.

Researchers Claimed that Air in Zoo Might Have Enough DNA to Identify the Animals Inside | Nature World News

Two research groups released independent proof-of-concept studies in the journal Current Biology on January 6th, showing that collecting air from a local zoo can capture enough DNA to identify the animals there. This might be a proper, non-invasive way to track biodiversity.

Are daddy longlegs really the most venomous spiders in the world? | Live Science

Is there any truth to the tale that daddy longlegs are the most venomous spiders?

Cows Elk Gone Wild

Herd of elk halts traffic for commuters in North Carolina

The elk casually strolled through the village as commuters stalled to let them pass and take pictures.

Here’s Your Weekly Poop Article

COVID-19 Experts: Poop Data Shows Omicron Is Peaking in the US

There are some early indications that the Omicron wave may have peaked, at least in poop, but the next two to three weeks are going to be tough.

Study Finds Reduced Microbial Diversity in Guts of Wild Bears That Eat Human Food | NC State News

Eating human food appears to reduce microbial diversity in the guts of wild bears.

Then There’s This

Watch This Goldfish Drive an Aquarium on Wheels | Smart News | Smithsonian Magazine

The car was designed to move depending on the fish’s location in its tank, showing animals can understand how to navigate foreign environments