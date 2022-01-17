Former FSU Seminole QB Chubba Purdy Transfers To The Cornhuskers

Ever since the Huskers made the offer to Florida State transfer Quarterback Chubba Purdy on December 28, 2021, you could tell that their was some mutual attraction there. Given that the week prior to being named Nebraska’s new Offensive Coordinator, Mark Whipple was trying to lure the former 4 star recruit out of Perry High School in Gilbert, Arizona to be the heir apparent for the Pitt Panthers. Nabbing a replacement for four-year starter and future NFL pick, Kenny Pickett.

Chubba, is the younger brother of former Iowa State Quarterback Brock Purdy. Although Chubba visited the Huskers once before, it seems the relationship with Whipple paid off because after his campus visit, he announced his commitment to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Chubba will have four years to play four seasons.

Excited and Honored to be committed to The University of Nebraska! #GBR pic.twitter.com/1EViZJKY1K — Chubba Purdy (@chubbapurdy) January 17, 2022

The 6’2” 215 lb. dual threat Purdy took a visit to Norman, Oklahoma and seemed like he did enjoy his visit. With the transfer and signing of former UCF Knights QB Dillon Gabriel, I wonder if perhaps he was looking for a more potentially immediate opportunity for playing time.

The Freshman does not come in with a lack of experience, having played during the COVID year of 2020 while preserving his redshirt, adding a small sample size of work in 2021 against the UMass Minutemen. So Chubba will likely look to hit the ground running, despite the depth now in the Quarterback Room.

Speaking of which, adding another body to what now seems like a very crowded quarterback room, it begs the question of whether all of them will still be around when the Cornhuskers face off against the Northwestern Wildcats in Dublin, Ireland on August 28th?

Casey Thompson, the Texas Longhorn transfer and son of former Sooners Quarterback Charles Thompson, will be in line for first team reps after committing to the Cornhuskers last week. Sophomore Logan Smothers has one full game under his belt, along with spot work in various other games this season, but does his skill set mesh with Whipple long term? Redshirt Freshman Heinrich Haarberg, Junior Matt Masker, and incoming Freshman Richard Torres will also be looking for their opportunities to showcase for their new OC and QB coach. And a point I’d also like to make that the Huskers sent out a Prefered Walk On offer to former Iowa Western Reivers QB and Bellevue West standout, Nate Glantz . Glantz has not signed yet, but has made it known publicly that the Huskers are his dream school and isn’t afraid of betting on himself and embracing a competition. Update - Glantz signed with Iowa State over the weekend.

I wouldn’t expect any move until after spring ball for the Huskers. It sounds like Coach Frost spoke with Smothers, Haarberg, and Masker to tell them their intentions of adding some competition to the mix. They were expecting one, now there are two. But I would imagine the writing will be much clearer on the wall once the snaps are distributed and live bullets will be flying. Perhaps Husker Nation will have a better idea of who we can expect to lead us during the 2022 season, and who will be the future we look forward to in the years to come.

Welcome to the Cornhuskers, Chubba!

#GBR