The Nebraska Cornhuskers welcome the Indiana Hoosiers tomorrow night for the second game against the Big Ten foe this season. The teams play twice this regular season and UNL fell 68-55 last month on Dec. 4 in Bloomington in the conference season opener for both teams. That marked the fourth time the teams have opened league play against one another since the 2014-15 season.

The Huskers look to right the ship against the crossroads state after falling by double digits to IU and Purdue on the road this season. The Boilermakers do not visit Lincoln this season.

In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. day, both programs will honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during their matchup. As part of festivities, both programs will wear identical special-edition DREAM warm-up shirts. The game will also feature in-game graphics and announcements honoring the contributions and legacy of Dr. King.

Tomorrow night's MLK Day matchup with Indiana will feature both teams wearing matching warmup shirts to honor Dr. Martin Luther King's dream for justice and equality.



Tip off at PBA is set for 5pm on BTN. pic.twitter.com/58DFa8FOe4 — Nebraska Basketball (@HuskerHoops) January 16, 2022

When: Monday, Jan. 17 at 5:01 p.m. CST/6:01 p.m. EST

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena (15,000) - Lincoln, Nebraska

TV: FS1

Streaming: FOXSports.com/FOX Sports App

Announcers: Jeff Levering (play-by-play), Rapheal Davis (analyst)

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Play-by-play: Kent Pavelka

Analyst: Jake Muhleisen

Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington

Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

Line: Tallysight favors Indiana -8.5.

Nebraska is looking to rebound from a five game losing streak dating back to Jan. 2 against then No. 13 Ohio State. The Huskers have faced four top-25 teams since the start of January, but while Indiana isn’t currently ranked, the team did receive votes in this past week’s AP and Coaches polls.

IU enters tomorrow’s matchup at 12-4 having fallen on the road at Iowa Thursday night 83-74. The Hoosiers led the Hawkeyes at halftime 48-41, but Iowa outscored the visitors 42-26 in the second half to send them off with a loss. The loss moved Indiana to 0-3 on the season in Big Ten road games and 1-4 away from Assembly Hall.

Indiana is one of the Big Ten’s top defensive teams so far this season. IU is holding opponents to 36 percent shooting, including just 29 percent from three-point range. The Hoosiers are also out-rebounding opponents by more than seven boards per game.

Sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is one of the Big Ten’s top players and leads Indiana in scoring with 19.3 points per game. He is also averaging 61 percent shooting from the floor, and he leads the team in rebounding, 8.9 boards, and blocked shots, 3.1 blocks, per game.

Junior forward Race Thompson helps anchor the front court for IU and is second on the team in scoring and rebounds, averaging 10.9 points per game and 7.6 rebounds per game. He also leads the team in steals with 1.1 takeaways per game. While no other Hoosier averages double figures in scoring, all five starters average at least 7.0 points per game.

Tomorrow’s matchup marks the 25th all-time between the two programs and the 16th as conference foes. Indiana leads the all-time series 17-6, but Nebraska is a much more even 6-9 against IU since joining the Big Ten (6-8 regular season, 0-1 Big Ten Tournament). UNL currently holds a five-game losing streak against the Hoosiers dating back to the start of the 2019-20 season. The Huskers are also 4-7 in Lincoln all-time against IU and 3-4 since joining the Big Ten.

Indiana

2021-22 Record: 12-4 (3-3 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Mike Woodson

Record at Indiana: 12-4 (1st year)

Career Record: Same

Nebraska

2021-22 Record: 6-12 (0-7 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg

Record at Nebraska: 20-57 (3rd year)

Career Record: 135-113 (8th year)