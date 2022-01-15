Nebraska WBB vs Iowa Part 2 Preview

Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-3, 2-3 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (9-4, 3-1 Big Ten)

Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, 5:10 p.m. (CT)

Carver-Hawkeye Arena - Iowa City, Iowa

Live TV: BTN (Sloane Martin, Christy Winters Scott)

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (4:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (ESPN 590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App

The Huskers have lost two straight games, both to ranked teams (Iowa and Indiana) and now return to Iowa City for the rematch with the Hawkeyes. Through games Jan. 13, the Huskers ranked among the top 20 teams nationally in scoring margin (6th, +21.2 ppg), assists (8th, 281), rebounds (9th, 699), scoring offense (10th, 81.3 ppg), defensive rebounds per game (10th, 30.4 rpg), free throws made (12th, 233), free throw attempts (13th, 328), blocked shots (15th, 80), assist-to-turnover ratio (16th, 1.23), rebounds per game (17th, 43.7 rpg), assists per game (17th, 17.6 apg),three-point field goals made (19th, 136), and field goal percentage (20th, .459).

Nebraska leads the Big Ten in scoring margin (+21.2 ppg), rebound margin (+8.3 rpg), total rebounds (43.7 rpg), defensive rebounds (30.4 rpg) and field goal percentage defense (.358)

40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - Fr. - F/C - 10.3 ppg, 6.6 rpg

34 -Isabelle Bourne - 6-2 - So. - F - 9.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg

0 - Ashley Scoggin - 5-7 - RSo. - G - 9.0 ppg, 1.1 rpg

1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - So. - G - 13.8 ppg, 7.5 rpg

4 - Sam Haiby - 5-9 - Jr. - G - 11.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg

Off the Bench

14 - Bella Cravens - 6-3 - Jr. - F - 7.5 ppg, 6.4 rpg

21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - Fr. - F - 6.6 ppg, 2.5 rpg

3 - Allison Weidner - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 5.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg

32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - Fr. - F/G - 3.6 ppg, 2.6 rpg

11 - Ruby Porter - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 2.8 ppg, 0.8 rpg

5 - MiCole Cayton - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 1.9 ppg, 0.9 rpg

10 - Whitney Brown - 5-8 - Fr. - G - 1.7 ppg, 0.7 rpg

15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - Fr. - G - 1.5 ppg, 0.4 rpg

Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998)Sixth Season at Nebraska (85-78); 15th Season Overall (278-187)

Iowa Hawkeyes (9-4, 3-1 Big Ten)

14 - McKenna Warnock - 6-1 - Jr. - G/F - 12.8 ppg, 7.9 rpg

25 - Monika Czinano - 6-3 - Sr. - F/C - 19.0 ppg, 5.4 rpg

20 - Kate Martin - 6-0 - RJr. - G - 7.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg

22 - Caitlin Clark - 6-0 - So. - G - 25.2 ppg, 8.1 rpg

24 - Gabbie Marshall - 5-9 - Jr. - G - 6.8 ppg, 1.8 rpg

Off the Bench

4 - Kylie Feuerbach - 6-0 - So. - G - 3.8 ppg, 1.3 rpg

44 - Addison O’Grady - 6-4 - Fr. - F/C - 3.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg

1 - Tomi Taiwo - 5-10 - Sr. - G - 3.2 ppg, 1.4 rpg

3 - Sydney Affolter - 5-11 - Fr. - G - 2.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg

23 - Logan Cook - 6-1 - Sr. - F - 1.1 ppg, 2.5 rpg

34 - AJ Ediger - 6-2 - Fr. - F - 0.9 ppg, 1.4 rpg

Head Coach: Lisa Bluder (Northern Iowa, 1983)22nd Season at Iowa (448-238); 38th Season Overall (804-380)

Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year Caitlin Clark leads the Hawkeyes with 25.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game. Clark averages 19 field goal attempts per game for the Hawkeyes and is shooting 89.9 percent (89-99) from the free throw line (7.6 FTA pg). This season, she has hit just 22.6 percent (26-115) of her three-point attempts and is just 4-for-30 (.133) in conference play. Last season as the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Clark hit 40.6 percent (116-286) of her three-point tries.

In four Big Ten games, Iowa’s big three of Clark (27.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 9.5 apg), Czinano (21.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg) and Warnock (16.0 ppg, 8.8 rpg) have been dominant. Kate Martin (7.3 ppg) and Gabbie Marshall (7.0 ppg) round out the Iowa starters in Big Ten play, while Kylie Feuerbach (2.0 ppg), Tomi Taiwo (1.0 ppg) and Addison O’Grady (1.0 ppg) are the only other Hawkeyes to play in all four games.

Iowa leads the all-time series with Nebraska 18-15, including a sweep of the season series in 2020-21 and a 95-86 win over the Huskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena last Sunday.