Nebraska Vs. Purdue Game Thread

Huskers Vs. Train

By Patrick L Gerhart
NCAA Basketball: Ohio State at Nebraska Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska Vs. Purdue

Date: Friday, January 14th

Time: 5:30pm CST

Location: West Lafayette, IN

TV: FS1

Radio: Huskers Radio Network - KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington.

Streaming: Fox Sports App

Evening folks and if you can believe it, it’s a Friday once again! The Huskers take on top ten ranked Purdue this evening on the road. This is probably the toughest game for the rest of the regular season for the Husker. Draft Kings has Purdue a 20.5 point favorite. So, maybe they will pull off this upset that would shock the college basketball world?

Heck, it would shock the state of Nebraska.

Enjoy your evening.

