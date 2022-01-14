Five Heart Podcast Ep. 261: Options and the Authentic Self

This week on the Five Heart Podcast, Jon, Todd, and Greg talk about some of the new acquisitions for the football team, both the players and the staff. Mind you, this was before we had a new RB coach on Thursday. So...sorry.

Todd has a couple good rants. Greg is repping some Steelers gear since they’re in the playoffs. And Jon is on Twitter too much.

All in all...welcome to the off-season. We’ll try to update you on basketball, but there’s another podcast for that...somewhere.

Mostly it’s more lamentations about Scott Frost and Trev Alberts. It’s a FUN episode. Be thankful Todd’s going to give up drinking next month.