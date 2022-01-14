Friday Flakes: Mark Whipple Is Now the Highest Paid Coordinator in Nebraska Football History

It is reported that Mark Whipple had a $476,000 last year as the offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Well according to Mitch Sherman it sounds like Whipple is going to make a few more dollars as Nebraska offensive coordinator.

Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple will receive $875,000 this year, making him the highest-paid coordinator in school history, and $900,000 in 2023. — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) January 14, 2022

As Sherman said, he’s now the highest paid coordinator in Nebraska football history. I truly expect that to be short lived as we should expect that Nebraska’s defensive coordinator, Erik Chinander, should expect to make over $1 million this coming season.

He earned it and is probably been sought after by several programs.

