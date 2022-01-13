Corn Nation Radio: Interviews Wescott Eberts of Burnt Orange Nation on Husker Transfer Casey Thompson

Welcome back to Corn Nation Radio! It has been awhile but we are back with our interview series for 2022.

In today’s podcast we sit down with Wescott Eberts of the SB Nation site Burnt Orange Nation. Wescott gives us his thoughts on current Husker and former Longhorn Quarterback Casey Thompson.

Casey is a big get for the Huskers and should play in nicely once spring practice starts up for the Big Red.

Please Subscribe!

Be sure to download and subscribe to our podcast on whatever platform you prefer (that wy you won’t miss our next week’s very special episode), and you’ll also get all of the other great, but not quite as great, Corn Nation Radio podcasts as well.

Follow Wescott on Twitter at @SBN_Wescott and at www.BurntOrangeNation.com

Follow Patrick on Twitter at @PatrickGerhart

Follow Corn Nation on Twitter at @CornNation

Leave a Review!

You could go out on the Apple podcast app and leave a review for us as well or send us feedback by making a comment on this article.

Please Listen And Share!

If you don’t feel like subscribing, you can listen in the player below. Thank you!