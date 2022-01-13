Thursday Flakes: What Would You Do to Improve Memorial Stadium?

After a month in Mexico City, I have now made my way down to the beautiful city of Oaxaca where I will settling down for another month. It’s a great city that I always enjoy visiting. The food, the culture, the architecture, the atmosphere...just perfect. I highly recommend visiting here when you have the opportunity.

The mothership put out an article yesterday announcing that a big survey will be going out today in regards to the game day experience at Memorial Stadium. This will no doubt have an impact on the future of Memorial Stadium. Will the student section be moved? Are more concession stands being added? Will the bathrooms be renovated? Will alcohol be sold at the stadium? Feel free to air your opinions and grievances below on what needs to be done to improve your experience at Memorial Stadium.

That’s all for now. Onto Flakes...

Flakes

Nebraska Conducting Memorial Stadium Survey | Athletics | Huskers.com

On Thursday Jan. 13, a survey will be distributed to over 200,000 donors, season ticket holders and single-game buyers. The survey will take five to 15 minutes to complete and will cover a variety of topics surrounding the overall game-day experience at Memorial Stadium. Fans are asked to return the survey by Monday, Jan. 31.

Big Ten Releases Updated 2022 Football Schedule | Football | Corn Nation

Hopefully none of you have to do many rescheduling of flights or hotel rooms due to these changes and that the hotels and travel agencies are accommodating. If you haven’t scheduled anything then you might just be in luck.

Nebraska WBB vs Indiana Preview | Basketball | Corn Nation

Nebraska will be looking to bounce back from its second Big Ten setback after suffering a 95-86 loss to then-No. 22 Iowa on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. The Hawkeyes shot nearly 62 percent from the field against a Husker defense that leads the conference in field goal percentage defense. Iowa’s 95 points were 23 more than any other Big Red opponent had mustered this season.

Wrestling Roundup: Redshirts, Recruits and Rankings | Wrestling | Corn Nation

After a disappointing dual loss to Purdue on Friday, Nebraska fell from No. 9 to No. 15 in the NWCA Coaches Poll. The huBig Ten has 11 teams in the Top 25, by far the most of any conference.

Mailbag: Football Captains In 2022, And Will The Men’s Basketball Team Get A Conference Win? | Sports | Hail Varsity

This week’s edition focuses on football, as well as men’s and women’s basketball. Who should be the captains for the Huskers on the football field in 2021? Will the men’s basketball team win a conference game? How far will the women go on the hardwood?

Nebraska Recruiting: What Offseason Tells Us About Husker Football | Football | Hail Varsity

This is a pivotal offseason for Nebraska football under coach Scott Frost. The program needed a shakeup entering the fifth season under Frost. We knew it was coming when he elected to let go of four offensive assistant coaching before the 2021 season ended. He was going to have to hire new coaches while also overhauling the roster. The 2022 recruiting class was not going to be big. There was one big reason for that.

NU Special Teams Coordinator Bill Busch Wants His Units To Be ‘Situational Masters’ | Football | Hail Varsity

“You feel a field-goal block team and you feel a kickoff team,” Busch said. “You just can sense it, you can feel their power, their intent. You see teams that are sloppy, that don’t try to block a field goal and take one step and jog off the field. Or their kickoff team, they don’t buzz all the way through the end zone and things like that, you know you have an advantage.”

Travel

50 US Cities Worth Exploring in 2022 | Travel | Travel Pulse

If the last couple of years were ones for hitting the wide-open spaces and getting away from it all, 2022 looks set to officially welcome back cities to the top of our travel list. There’s a buzz in a city that you just can’t be duplicated anywhere else and the following 50—some famous, some up-and-comers—look set to shine this year.

World’s 10 Safest Airlines for 2022 | Travel | Travel Pulse

Leading safety, product, and COVID-19 rating website, AirlineRatings.com, has revealed its annual rankings of the world’s safest airlines. This year’s top 10 list has been shaken up a bit but travelers will find plenty of familiar names among the best for safety and security heading into 2022. Here’s a look at how the top 10 shakes out.

Thailand Allows Visitors Back Onto Beach Made Famous By Movie | Travel | Reuters

Thailand has reopened Maya Bay, a white sand beach made famous by the 2000 film “The Beach” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, more than three years after closing it to allow its ecosystem to recover from the impact of thousands of visitors each day.

Arizona’s Havasupai Closed Until June | Travel | Travel + Leisure

As a result of the closure, the National Park Service has requested anyone taking a river trip to “voluntarily bypass Havasu Canyon on the Colorado river… [in] an effort to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to further safeguard the Havasupai people and their traditional lands.” “River guides and boaters are encouraged to honor this request out of respect and safety for the Havasupai people,” the NPS added.

How Jerusalem is Becoming More Accessible to Visitors With Disabilities | Travel | Travel + Leisure

To help people get around, the city has installed ramps to make its stone streets wheelchair accessible and made improvements to nearly four miles of Jerusalem’s alleyways. Bluetooth devices known as beacons have also been installed for those who are visually impaired, which are compatible with an app called ”Step-Hear.” Currently, 60 beacons have been placed around the Old City with plans to install an additional 140.

The Complexities of Traveling in Saudi Arabia | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

As the country invests in international tourism, here’s everything American travelers should keep in mind before visiting.

The Endangered Royal Dogs of Gyeongju | Travel | Lonely Planet

When I’d heard about this dog, it had been referenced in almost mythical terms. Donggyeongi are also endangered, with only 519 pure-breds registered throughout the entire country. In all my years of roaming South Korea, where I live with my own dog, a rescued Labrador retriever, I’d never come across a single one: not a white one or a black one; nor tan or brindle. Maybe it was time to go directly to the source.

The Healing Powers of the Rainforest in Belize | Travel | Lonely Planet

On a drizzly Saturday morning, I met with Jose Magaña, a practicing Maya healer who’s well-versed in the native flora of Elijio Panti National Park. He greeted me in the lobby of Gaïa River Lodge wearing baggy cargo pants and a woven linen shirt. Soon, we were traipsing through the rainforest, crushing allspice leaves in our hands and slicing slivers of Billy Webb bark to use as a mosquito repellant.

Bokit: The Fried Fruit That Defines An Island | Travel | BBC

Although the curry-spiced stew, porc-colombo, is the national dish of Guadeloupe, it’s the humble bokit that has captured the hearts of the Caribbean archipelago.

Stendhal Syndrome: The Travel Syndrome That Causes Panic | Travel | BBC

Affecting travellers every year, this bizarre phenomenon sees visitors to Florence suffer psychological breakdowns after being overwhelmed by the city’s abundance of great art.

The Rest

The Best View in Each State | Nature | Outside

Nebraska — North Overlook, Scottsbluff National Monument.

An important monument for both Native Americans and early settlers on the Oregon Trail, Scotts Bluff is an 800-foot tower of sedimentary rock standing tall along the North Platte River in western Nebraska. The half-mile North Overlook Trail lets hikers take in the expansive scenery of the Great Plains from the very top of the plateau.

Why Scientists Become Spies | News | The New Yorker

Scientists tend to have a strong belief in making knowledge available to all. Think of Diderot and d’Alembert’s encyclopedia of trade secrets, or of Linux. Even toward the end of the Manhattan Project, as it became clear that the U.S. was going to shut out its allies from ongoing atomic research, there was a strong sense among many of the project’s scientists that one nation alone should not hold such power.

The Tenacious Quest to Find the World’s Best Rice | Food | TASTE

Among hundreds of Japanese brands and cultivars, it takes a blind tasting by a panel of “rice sommeliers” to determine the top of the crop.

What All the Stuff Printed on an Egg Carton Actually Means | Food | Lifehacker

Eggs come from chickens, the diet and treatment of which can also affect the taste and nutritional content of the egg. All the language you see printed on a carton of eggs is supposedly there to help you make your egg-related purchasing decisions, but some of those words are more helpful than others.

100 Ways to Slightly Improve Your Life Without Really Trying | Lifestyle | The Guardian

Whether it’s taking fruit to work (and to the bedroom!), being polite to rude strangers or taking up skinny-dipping, here’s a century of ways to make life better, with little effort involved.

2022’s 22 Most Anticipated Series | Entertainment | AV Club

Programmers are giving us plenty of reason to hope, too—2022’s premieres include epic fantasy series, a few ripped-from-the-headlines stories, intriguing new anthologies, a long-gestating adaptation, and the return of two great FX shows.

Last But Not Least

Finally the shark mystery has been solved.

Best video of the year pic.twitter.com/Hm1BLRxnCX — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 13, 2022

Well that’s one way of getting things done when the weather gets cold outside.

A farmer in Turkey has fitted his cows with virtual reality goggles to make them think they are outside in summer pastures. Izzet Kocak found out the pleasant scenes make the cows happier and produce more milk.Future is metaverse! pic.twitter.com/DNZze8Wm5n — Shuja ul haq (@ShujaUH) January 8, 2022

What a wild travel story.

BREAKING: An American Airlines passenger stormed the cockpit during boarding, broke the flight controls, and then tried to jump out the window as the pilot attempted to stop him. pic.twitter.com/TGoFrSCaEl — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) January 12, 2022

Apparently this is all you have to do and none of us knew about it.