Nebrasketball: Trey McGowens reportedly cleared to return versus Purdue

The Nebraska Cornhuskers men’s basketball team reportedly got some great news tonight to offset the unfortunate announcement that Trevor Lakes was out indefinitely after Trey McGowens made an announcement that he will be back for the game against Purdue on Friday.

#Nebrasketball guard @Trey5mac_ has been cleared to return to action after missing the past 14 games with a foot injury.



He will be available to play at No. 7 Purdue on Friday night. Welcome back, 2. pic.twitter.com/BPeMnFiNmq — Robin Washut (@RobinWashut) January 13, 2022

Trey fractured his foot earlier this season in the Huskers loss to Creighton. His presence has been missed by Nebraska and anticipation of his return has been high.

Before his injury he was averaging 6.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. Those are just his numbers though. The junior has been one of the top leaders on this years team and should inject some much needed fire into the lineup.

While one would not necessarily expect him to break the starting lineup right away, he should see ample playing time as Hoiberg sees fit and is comfortable with. The Huskers are in need of their first conference win and hope to get just that this Friday against a tough Purdue team.

Now, we just hope he doesn’t reinjure it again.