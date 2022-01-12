Nebrasketball: Trevor Lakes out indefinitely

The Nebraska Cornhuskers men’s basketball team is down yet another player on the roster. While senior guard Trey McGowens is close to returning after suffering a broken foot in November, the Huskers will be shorthanded further as senior forward Trevor Lakes is out indefinitely due to complications from a lingering shoulder injury.

Lakes previously underwent surgery on his right shoulder last March and had been working through the injury this season to date. However, he has recently suffered setbacks and will be out indefinitely as a result.

The full press release from the school on the injury is below.

Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg announced Wednesday that senior forward Trevor Lakes will be out indefinitely because of a lingering shoulder injury. Lakes, who underwent surgery on his right shoulder last March, managed the injury throughout the year, but had a recent setback. After discussions with the Huskers medical and basketball staff, the decision was made to begin a rehab program with the hope of Lakes returning to 100 percent “This is disappointing for Trevor because of the work he has put in to come back after his surgery and try to help this team,” Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg said. “Our hope is that this plan gives him the best opportunity to get back to full health.” Lakes played in eight games this season, averaging 1.5 points and 0.9 rebounds per game. He had a season-high eight points in the Huskers’ win over Kennesaw State on Dec. 22.

Nebraska fell 81-71 at home to Illinois last night and will return to action this Friday at Purdue. The game is scheduled to tip at 5:30 p.m. CST and will be broadcast on FS1.