Big Ten Releases Updated 2022 Football Schedule

As mentioned yesterday, the Big Ten has today announced the final changes to the 2022 Football schedule. These changes were due to the truncated and COVID ridden 2020 season.

Here is Nebraska’s updated schedule for 2022 with the old games also for note:

08/27 @ Northwestern In Dublin, Ireland

09/03 North Dakota

09/10 Georgia Southern

09/17 Oklahoma

09/24 Bye (Was Rutgers)

10/01 Indiana

10/8 Rutgers (Was a bye)

10/15 @ Purdue (Was at Michigan)

10/22 Bye (Was Minnesota)

10/29 Illinois (was Bye)

11/05 Minnesota (Was at Wisconsin)

11/12 @ Michigan (Was at Purdue)

11/19 Wisconsin (Was Illinois)

11/25 @ Iowa

As you can see there are a few changes to the schedule. Nebraska now has a bye on September 24th and not a game against Rutgers. They play Rutgers on October 8th where they would have had a bye. They play at Purdue on the 15th of October instead of against Michigan in Ann Arbor. They have their second bye on October 22nd and not Minnesota at home. Minnesota is moved to November 5th instead of the playing at Wisconsin. The Michigan game is now on November 11th in Ann Arbor and not Purdue. Finally, the Wisconsin game has been moved to November 19th and will be played in Lincoln and not in Madison as they played in Madison this past season and the 2020 game was cancelled and not rescheduled.

The Iowa game is the same as in the past on the Friday after Thanksgiving per “tradition”.

Hopefully none of you have to do many rescheduling of flights or hotel rooms due to these changes and that the hotels and travel agencies are accommodating. If you haven’t scheduled anything then you might just be in luck.