Wednesday Flakes: Haiku Edition

Nebraska bowling kicks off 2022 season strong | Sports | dailynebraskan.com

The Nebraska bowling team made their return to the lane after a near two-month break in the Stormin’ Blue & White Vegas Classic.

Texas A&M running back transfer Deondre Jackson commits to Nebraska

Nebraska continued to add to its haul of players from the transfer portal on Tuesday, gaining a commitment from Texas A&M running back transfer Deondre Jackson. Jackson announced his commitment in a social media post on Tuesday.

No. 25 Illinois squeaks past pesky Nebraska - The Champaign Room

The Cornhuskers legitimately gave the Illini all they could handle.

Joe Judge's five mistakes with Giants that cost him his job

Just weeks after he was in no jeopardy of losing his job as Giants head coach, Joe Judge was fired.

Legal victory clears path for Broncos to be put up for sale – The Denver Post

The final road-block in the process of the Broncos starting a transfer of ownership, which is likely a sale, was removed Tuesday in Denver’s Second District Court.

Kirby Smart’s main coaching tenets on full view in title game

What made Kirby Smart the proudest Monday night? That his Bulldogs were more physical than Alabama in the decisive fourth quarter.

Jets Coaching Staff Will Coach the Senior Bowl - Gang Green Nation

The Jets coaching staff has been named one of the two coaching staffs for the upcoming Senior Bowl. The Detroit Lions and New York Jets coaching staffs will coach the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl,...

Rachel Balkovec to manage Yankees Low-A team

Rachel Balkovec will become the first female manager in affiliated professional baseball, tabbed by the Yankees to manage the Low-A Tampa Tarpons next season. She confirmed the news to MLB.com late Sunday night.

Balkovec, 34, was serving as a hitting coach in the organization's rookie-level Florida Complex League.

Kansas Jayhawks NCAA violations NCAA case update, resolution | The Kansas City Star

Kansas Jayhawks athletic department’s NCAA infractions case could be headed toward alternative resolution, according to an updated timeline released by IARP.

Baylor vs. Texas Tech score, takeaways: No. 19 Red Raiders stun No. 1 Bears as last unbeaten team falls - CBSSports.com

The Red Raiders used an impressive defensive effort to knock the Bears from the unbeaten ranks on Tuesday

Zac Taylor is ‘just a guy’ but his Nebraska teammates knew early he was going to be THE guy. And now the Bengals know it – The Athletic

The ex-Huskers QB had an unflappable quality that also has served him well as an NFL coach. In three seasons, he has Cincinnati contending.

This Keyboard Lets People Type So Fast It’s Banned From Typing Competitions

A new peripheral lets you keep typing without ever lifting a finger. When it comes to gaming and typing competitions, is it cheating?

One Thing People Misunderstand About Forming New Habits - The Atlantic

Forming new habits isn’t impossible, but it’s much easier for some people than others.

Jesse Michaels Addresses Possibility of Operation Ivy Reunion - Consequence

Jesse Michaels didn't rule out an Operation Ivy when asked about the possibility during an interview with The Hard Times Podcast.