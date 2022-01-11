Nebraska Football Schedule Changes Coming

The Big Ten is expected to announce changes to its 2022 football schedule tomorrow. Changes are supposed to be made to account for schedule adjustments made during the Big Ten’s screwy 2020 season. That included shifting the locations moving forward in future schedules for Nebraska/Wisconsin/Purdue in the West and Indiana/Michigan State/Michigan in the East so that the programs would have a more balanced home schedule.

Prior to the 2020 move, Nebraska would host Wisconsin and Iowa in the same year as the East Division regular crossover (Ohio State from 2016-2021 and Michigan from 2022-2028) all in the same year. Then the next year all three would be away games. The move shifts so that Iowa and the East regular crossover are in one season and Wisconsin and a high profile non-conference foe visit the next year in order to offer a better balanced home ticket package for fans.

Below is Nebraska’s current 2022 football schedule. Note that Nebraska - Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland is actually the FIRST football game of the 2022 season.

Nebraska’s 2022 Football Schedule

08/27 @ Northwestern In Dublin, Ireland

09/03 North Dakota

09/10 Georgia Southern

09/17 Oklahoma

09/24 @ Rutgers

10/01 Indiana

10/15 @ Michigan

10/22 Minnesota

11/05 @ Wisconsin

11/12 Purdue

11/19 Illinois

11/25 @ Iowa

BTW, note that there’s no listing on Huskers.com for the Big Ten Championship game. Apparently no one expects to get there, so why list it?

What we’d expect is the Wisconsin and Purdue games to swap locations. In other words, the 2022 schedule right now shows Nebraska AT Wisconsin, and Purdue AT Nebraska. Those venues will be flipping with the announcement on the Big Ten Network tomorrow.

HOWEVER - Penn State appears to have accidentally released their schedule a day early, just for a bit. But it indicates that there are bigger changes then just a location change brewing. There might be dates moving around as well.

Per the PSU leak, the Minnesota-Nebraska game will have to move as Penn State now shows the Nittany Lions as playing Minnesota on October 22nd.

Here’s what we think the 2022 Schedule will look like after it’s released tomorrow.

08/27 @ Northwestern In Dublin, Ireland

09/03 North Dakota

09/10 Georgia Southern

09/17 Oklahoma

09/24 @Ohio State

10/01 @Ohio State

10/15 @ Michigan

10/22 Minnesota

11/05 @ Wisconsin

11/12 Purdue

11/19 @Ohio State

11/25 @ Iowa

Okay, so we’re kidding.

The points are: