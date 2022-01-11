Alexis Markowski Named National Freshman of the Week

Immediately after a Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor, even bigger accolades came for Alexis Markowski. She was named the US Basketball Writers Association National Freshman of the Week today. Markowski made her first career college start in the Huskers upset of the #8 Wolverines and then her second in a loss to the #22 Hawkeyes.

Markowski has provided a dynamic inside presence for the Husker women’s basketball team. She can stretch defenses as well, having three pointers to her credit so far this season (3-5; 60%). She has shown a willingness to do the difficult work for paint points as well as an aggressive style of defense. To top it off, she is a decent free throw shooter to boot (44-68; 65%).

