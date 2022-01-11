Nebraska Football Receives Commitment from Transfer Portal Running Back

Nebraska received a commitment from Deondre Jackson today. The running back was a three star recruit who redshirted for the Aggies in 2020 (one game appearance) and played in four games in 2021. There isn’t much in the way of statistics to predict how he will perform (one rush attempt for -2 yards in 2021 and two attempts for 15 yards in 2020). He will still have four years play, but has used his redshirt season.

Jackson is a big back at 5’11” and 215 lbs. He hails from Stone Mountain, Georgia. The Aggies featured running back Isaiah Spiller (6’1”, 215 lbs) who was a 1000 yard rusher in two of his three seasons (and ran for 946 yards in the other). Spiller is headed to the NFL but the Aggies pulled in a top 100 prospect and the #5 player from Louisiana in RB Le’Veon Moss for their 2022 class, which was one of the top in the nation.

With starter Rahmir Johnson being a smaller, speed-type back and losing two 2020 running backs to the transfer portal (Sevion Morrison and Marvin Scott) it made sense to grab someone from the portal, especially a larger running back. Sean Beckton originally recruited Jackson out of high school, so there was a relationship there.

- Adversity only visits the strong, but stays forever with the weak. Let’s Go Nebraska !! #GBR pic.twitter.com/iUM93YccFW — Deondre Jackson (@1Deondrejackson) January 11, 2022

Welcome to Nebraska Deondre!