Nebrasketball vs. Illinois Fighting Illini Game Thread

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are back at Pinnacle Bank Arena tonight after a nine day absence that saw two tough road games since hosting then No. 13 Ohio State. Visiting tonight will be the No. 25/24 Illinois Fighting Illini who last season in Lincoln were forced into overtime before leaving town with a 77-72 victory.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 7:30 p.m. CST/8:30 p.m. EST

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena (15,000) - Lincoln, Nebraska

TV: Big Ten Network

Streaming: FOXSports.com/FOX Sports App

Announcers: Jeff Levering (play-by-play), Brian Butch (analyst)

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Play-by-play: Kent Pavelka

Analyst: Jake Muhleisen

Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington

Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

Line: Tallysight favors Illinois -13.5.

Illinois Fighting Illini

2021-22 Record: 11-3 (4-0 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Brad Underwood

Record at Illinois: 82-59 (5th year)

Career Record: 190-86 (9th year)

Nebraska

2021-22 Record: 6-9 (0-4 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg

Record at Nebraska: 20-54 (3rd year)

Career Record: 135-110 (8th year)

Head-to-Head

All-Time: Illinois leads 18-8

Big Ten action: Illinois leads 11-6

In Pinnacle Bank Arena: UNL leads 4-2