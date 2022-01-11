Nebrasketball vs. Illinois Fighting Illini Game Thread

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are back at Pinnacle Bank Arena tonight after a nine day absence that saw two tough road games since hosting then No. 13 Ohio State. Visiting tonight will be the No. 25/24 Illinois Fighting Illini who last season in Lincoln were forced into overtime before leaving town with a 77-72 victory.
When: Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 7:30 p.m. CST/8:30 p.m. EST
Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena (15,000) - Lincoln, Nebraska
TV: Big Ten Network
Streaming: FOXSports.com/FOX Sports App
Announcers: Jeff Levering (play-by-play), Brian Butch (analyst)
Radio: Huskers Radio Network
Play-by-play: Kent Pavelka
Analyst: Jake Muhleisen
Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington
Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.
Line: Tallysight favors Illinois -13.5.
Illinois Fighting Illini
2021-22 Record: 11-3 (4-0 Big Ten)
Head Coach: Brad Underwood
Record at Illinois: 82-59 (5th year)
Career Record: 190-86 (9th year)
Nebraska
2021-22 Record: 6-9 (0-4 Big Ten)
Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg
Record at Nebraska: 20-54 (3rd year)
Career Record: 135-110 (8th year)
Head-to-Head
All-Time: Illinois leads 18-8
Big Ten action: Illinois leads 11-6
In Pinnacle Bank Arena: UNL leads 4-2
