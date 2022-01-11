Frosted Flakes: Did you watch the National Championship?

Did you watch Alabama and Georgia play last night?

I tried for about 15 minutes but then had better things to do, like watch Tiger King 2.

I really wasn’t into it. I know there were many people who were not.

I am sure Georgia and Alabama fans were, especially after it started to get a little more exciting. It sounds like I may have turned it off at the wrong time.

Congrats to Georgia fans on the long awaited Championship.

Anywho, on to the flakes.

Nebraska

Nebraska Takes Third in Las Vegas - University of Nebraska

Las Vegas, Nev. - The Huskers wrapped up the Stormin' Blue & White Vegas Classic on Monday and finished third overall with a 10-2 record.

Wiegert Selected for College Football Hall of Fame - University of Nebraska

Nebraska All-American and Outland Trophy winner Zach Wiegert is one of 21 individuals who will make up the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class. The 18 players

Nebraska's Alexis Markowski was named the Big Ten Women's Basketball Freshman of the Week for the third time this season when the conference announced its weekly

Redshirt Recap: Three Huskers Win Titles at Hastings Open - University of Nebraska

Hastings, Neb. – Seven Nebraska wrestlers competed at the Hastings College Open on Saturday and three earned first-place finishes in their weight class.

Tannor appears ready to 'run it back' in 2022 for Huskers

Perhaps assumed even if assuming is dangerous in this era of college football, it now seems concrete that Caleb Tannor is coming...

Senior Nicklin Hames to Return to Nebraska in New Role - Nebraska Volleyball - Hail Varsity

Nicklin Hames' father, Jason, broke the news of her decision to return to Nebraska for her super senior season in a new role on a recent podcast.

All-American Caitlin Clark Powers No. 22 Iowa Past Nebraska In High-Scoring Affair - Nebraska Women's Basketball - Hail Varsity

Iowa sophomore Caitlin Clark and the No. 22-ranked Hawkeyes were too much to handle as Nebraska suffered its second loss of the season Sunday.

Busch hire helpful both on the field and on the recruiting trail

Adding Bill Busch should improve Nebraska's special teams and recruiting efforts

Hoiberg said "you try everything" as a coach as Huskers look for jumpstart

Illinois looks better to Fred Hoiberg than a year ago, "and that's saying something because they were damn good a year ago."

That's what...

Elsewhere

For Georgia football fans, a championship 41 years in the making and worth every minute

For Georgia football fans, this was the ultimate -- ending a painful, decadeslong title drought against the team that has stood in their way for so long.

College Football Playoff leaders fail to agree about expanding field, will meet again to discuss in coming weeks

The leaders of the CFP again failed to come to an agreement about expanding the current four-team field but didn't entirely rule out the possibility it could still happen before the end of the current 12-year contract, which runs through the 2025 season.

No. 5 USC hits its highest rank in nearly five decades in AP Top 25 men's basketball poll; Baylor remains No. 1

For the first time in nearly five decades, Southern California has hit its highest ranking at No. 5 in the AP Top 25 men's basketball poll, with Baylor remaining the unanimous No. 1.

Dolphins fire Brian Flores: Owner Stephen Ross addresses rumors of replacing him with Jim Harbaugh - CBSSports.com

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross appears not to be courting Harbaugh to replace Flores

National championship 2022: Alabama star Jameson Williams suffers brutal knee injury early in second quarter - CBSSports.com

Williams was injured on a reception just as the second quarter got underway on Monday in Indianapolis

Kohei Uchimura, gymnastics legend, retires - OlympicTalk | NBC Sports

Kohei Uchimura, widely regarded as the greatest male gymnast in history, announced his retirement in a press release on his website.

College basketball Top 25: Illinois moves back in (barely); plus, my ballot - Chicago Sun-Times

Are the Illini really just fifth-best among Big Ten teams, though?

Miami basketball looks to build on statement win against Duke - Sports Illustrated

The Hurricanes are the talk of the ACC, sitting atop the league standings ahead of their big matchup with Florida State on Tuesday.