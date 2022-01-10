 clock menu more-arrow no yes

CFP National Championship Game - Alabama vs Georgia Open Thread

The final college football game of the season is upon us

By ranchbabe
NCAA FOOTBALL: JAN 09 CFP National Championship - Clemson v Alabama Photo by Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Georgia vs Alabama for all the marbles.

The winner gets to claim a national championship. The loser gets to figure out how to get better next year.

Game time: 7 pm central

TV: ESPN (and multiple channels for the megacast)

Who you got? Which team do you think is going to win?

Alternate topics:

  • What do you think of Nebraska’s hire of Bill Busch?
  • How do you teach a puppy to quit jumping on people (asking for a friend)?
  • How many New Year’s resolutions are already out the window?

