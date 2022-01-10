CFP National Championship Game - Alabama vs Georgia Open Thread

Georgia vs Alabama for all the marbles.
The winner gets to claim a national championship. The loser gets to figure out how to get better next year.
Game time: 7 pm central
TV: ESPN (and multiple channels for the megacast)
Who you got? Which team do you think is going to win?
Alternate topics:
- What do you think of Nebraska’s hire of Bill Busch?
- How do you teach a puppy to quit jumping on people (asking for a friend)?
- How many New Year’s resolutions are already out the window?
