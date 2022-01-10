Huskers in the NFL Week 18

And just like that the final week of the NFL regular season is over. We’ve had 18 long weeks of NFL action with our former Huskers making an impact all over the league. With teams fighting for playoff spots or positioning there was plenty going on. Here is a look at how each former Husker did in their Week 18 games.

Husker of the Week

Maliek Collins, Houston Texans

Maliek Collins sack pic.twitter.com/C5uTozSKPo — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) January 9, 2022

After missing the past two weeks, Collins capped off his first year in Houston in style. Collins only had two tackles but one of them was a sack while he also had two quarterback hurries. Collins was a load to deal with all game long making it hard for the Titans offensive line to block him.

Good Game

Stanley Morgan, Cincinnati Bengals

With the Bengals having a playoff game locked up, Tee Higgins was inactive while Ja’Marr Chase only played five snaps. This meant plenty of Stanely Morgan whose 33 snaps was second most on the team. Morgan shined in his increased playing time getting one carry for three yards, and making one catch for eight yards. While on his second target he drew a PI call on a deep pass. Add in a big tackle on special teams and it was a great game for Morgan.

Matt Farniok, Dallas Cowboys

Matt Farniok with a nice block at the second level taking up two defenders and allowing the RB to get the TD #NFL #Cowboys #Huskers pic.twitter.com/JucyKqzpSe — Brian Johannes (@Draft_Brian) January 9, 2022

In the Cowboys rout of the Eagles Saturday night, Farniok got into the game the last couple of drives at center. Farniok was a beast as a run blocker as the Cowboys marched down the field in their two possessions as he was able to control the Eagles defenders at the point of attack or at the second level.

Solid Game

Ndamukong Suh, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It was a quiet day for Suh against the Panthers as he played in less than half of the Bucs snaps due to them already clinching a playoff berth and having this game in control. Suh finished with just one tackle on the day.

Ameer Abdullah, Carolina Panthers

While the Panthers offense struggled against the Bucs, Abdullah had another productive outing, finishing with 198 all purpose yards. Abdullah was second on the Panthers with seven carries while his nine catches led the team. When you add in 116 kick return yards and there is a reason most Panthers fans are clamoring for the organization to bring him back next year.

Luke Gifford, Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys were already short handed at linebacker with Micah Parsons was out because of being on the Covid list. But when Keanu Neal went down with an injury that thrust Gifford into action. Gifford was solid playing zone coverage but did have success as a run defender finishing with three tackles. Add in another tackle on a kickoff.

Sam Koch, Baltimore Ravens

With the injuries to Lamar Jackson, the Ravens fans have been jokingly calling for Sam Koch to be the backup with his perfect 7-7 passing record. Well that record came to an end in the first quarter when Koch’s pass on a fake punt was off the mark and fell incomplete. As a punter Koch was solid again in his seven punts putting three of them inside the twenty. Koch did have one go off the side of his foot for 23 yards, but outside of that he was solid.

Brett Maher, New Orleans Saints

After missing his first field goal attempt of the day, Maher locked in and made his three remaining kicks including a 37 yard attempt.

Rough Game

Rex Burkhead, Houston Texans

Sunday was another rough outing for Burkhead who wasn’t able to make anything work against a strong Titans front. Burkhead led the Texans in carries with 12 but was only able to manage 24 rushing yards. Rex was better in the passing game as he had 42 yards on three targets, including a twenty yard gain.

Limited Snaps

Randy Gregory, Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys DE Randy Gregory started Saturday vs. Eagles but played only 10 snaps, fewest of any Cowboys defender who appeared in 51-26 win. Zero snaps in second half. No injury announced, which is good sign, but Gregory clearly had hitch to his step, beginning on opening play. pic.twitter.com/vT1j096JiO — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 9, 2022

Gregory only played ten snaps in the Cowboys win Saturday night over the Eagles. Gregory was seen limping throughout the game but the team didn’t announce any injury. Maybe Gregory was held out because of a lingering issue from practice or because they had a playoff spot wrapped up. In those ten snaps Gregory was still able to get some pressure, but did get wrecked by a running back on a chip block.

Andy Janovich, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland ran the ball pretty well against the Bengals but it was with only a limited amount of Janovich. Jano only played seven offensive snaps while most of his work came on special teams where he didn’t register a single tackle.

Cethan Carter, Miami Dolphins

Carter did see four offensive snaps but was mainly a special teams player who got a single tackle on a second quarter kickoff.

Brenden Jaimes, Los Angeles Chargers

Jaimes was regulated to playing just five special teams snaps as a part of the field goal and PAT unit.

Inactive or Did Not Play

Jack Stoll, Philadelphia Eagles - COVID

Carlos Davis, Pittsburgh Steelers

Injured Reserve

Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nick Gates, New York Giants

Josh Kalu, New York Giants

Brent Qvale, Tennessee Titans

Richie Incognito, Las Vegas Raiders

Practice Squad

Devine Ozigbo, New England Patriots

Chris Jones, Tennessee Titans

Will Compton, Las Vegas Raiders

Khalil Davis, Pittsburgh Steelers

Lamar Jackson, New York Jets

Dedrick Mills, Detroit Lions

Dicaprio Bootle, Kansas City

Nate Gerry, San Francisco 49ers

De’Mornay Pierson-El, Denver Broncos

Darrion Daniels, San Francisco 49ers