Frosted Flakes: National Championship, Cats and Boxes, and a Wild NFL Game

The college football FBS national championship game is tonight. Who are you picking? Georgia or Alabama?

North Dakota State picked up their ninth FCS natty in eleven years this past weekend with a resounding win over Montana State. That is an amazing run that even my South Dakota State alum self can appreciate.

A win by Alabama would be Nick Saban’s seventh since 2009. That is a remarkable run as well. So remarkable, it has almost reached the point of absurdity. The best recruits go to Alabama to win national championships so Alabama wins more national championships and the best recruits want to go there.

I suppose it would be nice if Georgia pulled the upset and won tonight. But, we’d still have to listen to all the S-E-C crowing. A tie isn’t possible, so someone has to win.

I guess.

Can you tell that I’m overflowing with enthusiasm to watch?

Frosted Flakes

Huskers Claim Three Event Titles In Win Over Iowa State - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska women’s gymnastics team claimed three event titles in their season opener against No. 20 Iowa State, winning 194.425-194.350.

Three takes on Nebraska’s addition of Texas QB Casey Thompson

Here are three quick takes on Nebraska’s addition of Texas quarterback Casey Thompson on Thursday.

Cornhuskers still waiting for Hoiberg to produce turnaround

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Nebraska built some of the best basketball facilities in the nation. The Cornhuskers have ranked among the top 10 in attendance for nearly a decade. Three years into what was supposed to be a new era of Husker hoops, Nebraska is still the same old Nebraska.

Husker Bowlers Fight for Spot on Team USA - University of Nebraska

Las Vegas, Nev- Eight Husker bowlers competed for a spot on Team USA in the 2022 Olympics. They bowled for five days.

HuskerOnline - Huskers offer PWO spot to JUCO QB Glantz

JUCO QB Glantz adds opportunity to walk-on at Nebraska to his growing list of options.

Revelle Welcomes Six Signees to Nebraska Softball - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska softball program added six talented student-athletes to its roster on Wednesday, announced Head Coach Rhonda Revelle.

Sportin’ Stuff Outside the 402/308

The Athletic Set Out to Destroy Newspapers. Then It Became One. - The Ringer

As The Athletic hoovered up newspaper talent, it adopted a newspaper style. It’s officially in the newspaper business after being purchased by The New York Times.

How Georgia’s Stetson Bennett went from walk-on to College Football Playoff National Championship

Stetson Bennett’s journey to the Georgia starting quarterback job is the ultimate underdog tale. But now he has the team he grew up loving on the verge of its first national championship in 41 years.

Genevieve Beacom becomes first woman to pitch for professional baseball team in Australia - Sports Illustrated

Beacom became the first woman to pitch for a professional baseball team in Australia.

Sportsbooks avoid historic loss when Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders narrowly dodge tie in finale

Bookmakers acknowledged that they were on the hook for millions if the Chargers and Raiders had ended in a tie. The books endured an overtime sweat for the ages, but escaped mostly unscathed.

Rachel Balkovec hired by Yankees as first-ever woman to manage in minors - Sports Illustrated

Balkovec, a former softball player, was hired as a minor-league hitting coach by the Yankees in 2019.

Another Week - Another Poop Article

2,700-Year-Old Toilet Reveals Biblical Elite Were Riddled With Parasites | IFLScience

Numerous types of parasitic worm eggs were discovered in a cesspit beneath a 2,700-year-old stone toilet in Jerusalem.

The secret MVP of sports? The port-a-potty

It's not the most glamorous side of sports, but most game days simply couldn't happen without portable toilets and the people who maintain them. We look at how the stalwart stalls have helped bring fans closer to the game.

More Noise and Other Disturbances

Soldier’s second world war letter to his mother delivered after 76 years | Second world war | The Guardian

John Gonsalves wrote to his mother when he was stationed in Germany in 1945 but the letter would be lost until this year

Live deer found in car's hatchback during traffic stop | AP News

NEWBERRYTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Police who pulled over a suspected drunken or drugged driver in Pennsylvania discovered a live deer that had apparently been hit and then placed in the hatchback area of her car.

An album of endangered bird sounds beat Taylor Swift in a top 50 chart : NPR

Songs Of Disappearance is an entire album of calls from endangered Australian birds. Last month, it briefly perched at No. 3 on the country's top 50 albums chart – ahead of Taylor Swift.

Hungry badger may have uncovered Roman coins in Spanish cave | Spain | The Guardian

The ‘exceptional find’ was discovered only feet from a badger’s den in the northern region of Asturias

Farmer gives cooped-up cows VR headsets to increase milk production | Metro News

It’s working so well, he is going to buy 10 more.

Is this the worst film ever made? - BBC Culture

While Plan 9 from Outer Space had little regard for continuity or convention, the film wasn't some cynical hackjob, but a truly eccentric labour of love, writes Nicholas Barber.

Then There’s This

Their cats took their Vitamix hostage. Three weeks later, the standoff continues. - The Washington Post

It all started when the box was delivered and set on the floor.

Have a cat. Can confirm that this could really happen.