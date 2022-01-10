Nebraska Announces Bill Busch as New Special Teams Coordinator

It has long been rumored and expected but now it is official as Nebraska announces that Bill Busch will lead the special teams for Nebraska going forward.

“Bill’s experience and track record as both an outstanding coach and recruiter speaks for itself” - Scott Frost#GBR /// #thegoodlife pic.twitter.com/LrjtEwqvws — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) January 10, 2022

He has no shoes to fill in a way as the special teams at Nebraska the past several seasons (exception of Connor Culp in 2020) were simply abysmal.

Last season the scheme did not appear to be the problem but the specialists had a particularly rough year in both the place-kicking and punting game.

Last season Bill Busch served as a defensive analyst and helped Mike Dawson with special teams. It may cause some to wonder why Nebraska would hire a guy who had a hand in special teams last season when they were terrible to serve in a related role?

Like stated above, the only reason I can wrap my head around would be that the scheme was not the issue. It was the specialists. So if you fix the specialists then maybe you fix special teams.

Though that punt-block-return-for-a-touchdown by Iowa probably was not the fault of the punter.

In the past Bill Busch served as a safeties coach at LSU and was one of the best secondary coaches in his time at Utah State.

Some have thought that maybe he would take over a role to coach the nickle position (Jojo Domann’s old position) as it appears to be one of the most important positions on an up and coming defense.

This will not be his first time as special teams coordinator at Nebraska as he served in that role under Bill Callahan.

The overhaul of Nebraska special teams continues. Bill Busch’s ascension to coordinator follows the transfer decisions of kicker Timmy Bleekrode and punter Brian Buschini. The Huskers have also added dynamic return men in LSU transfer Trey Palmer and signee Malcolm Hartzog. — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) January 10, 2022

Here is the the statement from the Athletic Department: