 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Happy New Year’s Day Game Thread!

New, 45 comments
By Jon Johnston
Penn State v University of Southern California Photo by Mark Comon/Sports Studio Photos/Getty Images

I stayed up until 3:00 am with my family doing Karaoke. I am very tired. I have a headache.

But boy, did I have fun.

My kids were fun when they were little, but as adults, they’re way more interesting and fun than I ever imagined they’d be. I’m going to start 2022 by saying that I am a very blessed person. I have a beautiful family and though they exhaust me sometimes, that’s the best thing anyone can have moving into a new year!

New Year’s Day!

﻿Game Time Channel
﻿Game Time Channel
Outback Bowl : Arkansas vs. Penn State 11:00 AM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Citrus Bowl : Iowa vs. Kentucky 12:00 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Fiesta Bowl : Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State 12:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video
Rose Bowl : Ohio State vs. Utah 4:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video
Sugar Bowl : Baylor vs. Ole Miss 7:45 PM ESPN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video

More From Corn Nation

Loading comments...