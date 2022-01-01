Happy New Year’s Day Game Thread!

I stayed up until 3:00 am with my family doing Karaoke. I am very tired. I have a headache.

But boy, did I have fun.

My kids were fun when they were little, but as adults, they’re way more interesting and fun than I ever imagined they’d be. I’m going to start 2022 by saying that I am a very blessed person. I have a beautiful family and though they exhaust me sometimes, that’s the best thing anyone can have moving into a new year!