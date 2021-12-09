Nebraska Volleyball vs. Illinois: How to Watch and Preview

Nebraska volleyball team is preparing for a Sweet 16 matchup in the NCAA Tournament. On Thursday night, the #10 Huskers (23-7 overall) face Illinois (22-11 overall) at Gregory Gym in Austin, Texas.
In the other Austin Regional semifinal, which takes place right before the Huskers match, 6:30 pm Central, #2 Texas (26-1 overall) takes on #15 Washington (26-4 overall). The winners move on to the Elite 8 match which will also be in Austin and takes place on Saturday at 9 pm.
The Huskers opened their tournament run with back to back sweeps over Campbell and Florida State last weekend. Illinois beat West Virginia in four sets in the opening round. They then surprised #7 Kentucky and last year’s national champions with a four set victory in the second round.
Nebraska is 30-6 all time in regional semifinals. A win against Illinois places Nebraska in the Regional Finals for the 10th consecutive season.
How to watch/listen
First serve: Thursday 12/9, 8:30 pm CT
TV: ESPNU
Streaming: ESPN app; Watch ESPN
Radio: Husker Radio Network
Live stats: Should be available on huskers.com near match time
Location: Austin, Texas
Fun facts:
- Nebraska is 120-34 all-time in the NCAA Tournament. The Huskers rank second in NCAA history in postseason wins and winning percentage (.779).
- Nebraska (154) and Stanford (164) are the only programs in NCAA history to play 150 NCAA Tournament matches.
- NU is 30-6 all-time in NCAA Regional Semifinal matches.
- A win over Illinois would send Nebraska an NCAA Regional Final for the 10th consecutive season and the 31st time in program history.
- John Cook has led Nebraska to an NCAA Regional in 21 of his 22 seasons. The Huskers have advanced to a regional final 18 times in the previous 21 years under head coach John Cook.
- The Huskers are 56-1 all-time against unranked opponents in the NCAA Tournament. Overall, Nebraska has won 85 consecutive matches against unranked opponents dating back to the 2017 regular season.
- Nebraska is 43-27 on the road or on a neutral court in the NCAA Tournament.
- Cook is 87-22 in his NCAA Tournament career, including a 79-17 record as Nebraska’s head coach.
