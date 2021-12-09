Nebraska Volleyball vs. Illinois: How to Watch and Preview

Nebraska volleyball team is preparing for a Sweet 16 matchup in the NCAA Tournament. On Thursday night, the #10 Huskers (23-7 overall) face Illinois (22-11 overall) at Gregory Gym in Austin, Texas.

In the other Austin Regional semifinal, which takes place right before the Huskers match, 6:30 pm Central, #2 Texas (26-1 overall) takes on #15 Washington (26-4 overall). The winners move on to the Elite 8 match which will also be in Austin and takes place on Saturday at 9 pm.

The Huskers opened their tournament run with back to back sweeps over Campbell and Florida State last weekend. Illinois beat West Virginia in four sets in the opening round. They then surprised #7 Kentucky and last year’s national champions with a four set victory in the second round.

Nebraska is 30-6 all time in regional semifinals. A win against Illinois places Nebraska in the Regional Finals for the 10th consecutive season.

How to watch/listen

First serve: Thursday 12/9, 8:30 pm CT

TV: ESPNU

Streaming: ESPN app; Watch ESPN

Radio: Husker Radio Network

Live stats: Should be available on huskers.com near match time

Location: Austin, Texas

Fun facts: