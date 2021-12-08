Scott Frost Day News: A December To Remember And Possibly Forget

Nebraska does well in sports.

The Husker volleyball team is in the sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament as we speak. The women’s bowling team is coming off of a national championship and currently ranked 7th in the nation. Husker baseball won the Big Ten last season and gave their all in the NCAA regionals. The wrestling team is currently ranked in the top ten and looking to climb. Women’s basketball is 9-0 and looking to be ranked next week.

These are just some of the ones that have popped in my head as I write this. Other sports such as track and field along with women’s rifle have always competed well.

Unfortunately, there are two sports that Nebraska does not do well in. Both of those sports are what I would consider the number one and two most popular in the nation. That would be of course football and men’s basketball.

Because of that, the Huskers are looked upon as an athletic department that struggles. Not to everyone, but many. In today’s world those two sports make up not only the vast majority of income to any university but also brings the most eyes to the games.

Those two programs, well mainly football, bring in the money to make the other sports work (excluding maybe volleyball at Nebraska).

Nebraska football and men’s basketball is in a drought that has not been seen in my lifetime. There are glimmers of hope here and there but we seem to be a long way off from any major turnaround in either program. Trev Alberts is new in his position so he has time to make this happen.

It’s going to take time.

The question is, will the fans stick around long enough to see that happen? Yes, they will come back when wins start popping up. However, will their absence and more importantly the money they bring make the transition to winning even tougher?

I’m at a loss for words to be honest. I have no clue what to make of what is going on in the Husker football program. As for basketball, coach Hoiberg has a bigger issue than I think any of us thought he would have heading into his third year. Frost gutted his offense and we have been waiting awhile for those replacement. Hopefully we will know more today.

Until one of those two programs turns things around, Nebraska will struggle on the national college athletic scene. It’s early for Nebrasketball. We got a taste of what the conference will be like last night against Michigan. Hopefully these coaches and kids can wrap their heads around the issues that plague the team and fix it.

That’s pretty much where we are at as basketball a football fans. Hope, regardless of who gets hired and what player gets their head in the game. It always comes down to hope.

