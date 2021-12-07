BOOM! 5 Star rated Kicker Charlie Weinrich is N!!!

Special Teams woes have become a never ceasing nightmare for the Huskers over the past several seasons. Once, an area of after thought as a more-often-than-not reliable piece of every game plan. Since the days of Drew Brown and Sam Foltz (RIP #27), the specialites unit has had fans biting their fingernails in hopes that a kicker will make a 30 yard field goal or that a punter will have sufficient power and hang time to pin teams deep in their territory when the game is on the line.

Oh how the times have changed.

While a special teams coordinator hire may be on the horizon for Coach Frost this season, he does seem bent on going wherever and finding whoever to help the Huskers mend a once stable component of its game planning.

Enter Charlie Weinrich.

The 5’11” 190 lb. standout Specialist from Blue Valley (KS) made it official Tuesday night, taking to Twitter to announce his commitment to the 2022 class. His commitment makes 12 overall, with Malcolm Hartzog Jr., the CB/Returner from Mississippi committing just yesterday.

Weinrich held some big time offers, including both in state Kansas universities, as well as Iowa State and Iowa.

A Kohl’s Kicking Camp product, the websites first mention of the Kansas kicker in his bio is,

“Weinrich is a top five field goal kicker in the 2022 class. He has won huge camps on field goals.”

That sounds like music to the ears of Husker fans.

Weinrich has racked up many on field achievements in the process. Such as the being selected to the All Simone Team (best players in the KS & MO metro) and #1 FG charter at the Underclassman Challenge and the National Scholarship Camp.

Husker Nation will be looking forward to seeing what the young man can do, and whether he will have a coordinator specifically assigned to make him the best he can be.

I’ll leave you with the last quote from the Kohl’s bio on Weinrich.

“Weinrich is a dependable kicker who will make a college coach very happy!”

That’s all I need to hear.

BOOM! #GBR