JPC Live - Who Is Nebraska Football Hiring? (Amongst Other Things)

By Jon Johnston
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 27 Holiday Bowl - USC v Iowa

It looks like Nebraska will hire an offensive coordinator and the rest of the staff by the end of the week - Friday the 10th. This is a pretty tight fit given that early signing day is December 15th.

Graham Harrell is rumored to be at the top of the list. That is an odd choice give his Air Raid background.

Steve Sipple earlier today said Frost and Matt Davison are out interviewing.

I have no idea why Davison is heavily involved in this.

A short review of the Big Ten Championship where Michigan destroyed Iowa 42-3, including this beautiful tweet from our Notre Dame site:

It has to be one of the best tweets ever!

Pheldarius Payne entered the transfer portal:

College football playoff discussion. I wish they would have stuck Georgia and Alabama in a semifinal so we don’t have an ALL SEC National title game.

I reference several chat questions and try my best to answer them. So join me every Monday night for a bit.

