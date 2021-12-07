Scott Frost Day News: Husker Women Remain Unbeaten

The Huskers women’s basketball team are still undefeated.

After last night’s win over Minnesota they are 9-0 on the season and 1-0 in Big Ten Play. Hopefully we’ll see them in the top 25 soon.

Also, maybe we’ll have an Offensive Coordinator today. That would be fun.

Have a great Tuesday!

Nebraska

Hoiberg Hopes Demonstration Helps Huskers Gain Confidence Ahead of Michigan Matchup - Nebraska Basketball - Hail Varsity

As the Huskers prepare to host Michigan, Fred Hoiberg is doing everything he can to make the rim look bigger for his struggling shooters.

Mississippi Defensive Back Malcolm Hartzog Commits to Huskers - Nebraska Football Recruiting - Hail Varsity

The Huskers received some good news on Monday when Mississippi defensive back Malcolm Hartzog committed to the 2022 class.

Huskers Rally Late to Win at Minnesota - University of Nebraska

Sam Haiby scored 10 of her 13 points in the fourth quarter to help Nebraska rally from a four-point fourth-quarter deficit for a 70-67 win at Minnesota on Monday

"That's a big-ass hoop," Hoiberg reminds Huskers looking for shooting surge

In looking for promising details in defeat, Fred Hoiberg saw progress in Nebraska's defense, and in its rebounding. Bottle that up and...

Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins has an impressive 3rd set to secure sweep over Florida State | NCAA.com

Nebraska swept Florida State in the second round of the women's volleyball tournament. Lauren Stivrins finished with 10 kills and 4 blocks.

Elsewhere

Mario Cristobal leaves Oregon Ducks football program for Miami Hurricanes coaching job

Former Miami player and assistant coach and current Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal left the Ducks program on Monday to become the Hurricanes' new head coach.

Purdue Boilermakers jump to No. 1 in AP Top 25 men's basketball poll for first time

Purdue is a unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll released Monday, the first time the Boilermakers have been atop the AP rankings.

Bob Baffert-trained Thoroughbred Medina Spirit, the 2021 Kentucky Derby winner, dies after collapsing post-workout

2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapsed and died after a workout at Santa Anita Park on Monday morning, confirmed Jeff Blea, the California Horse Racing Board's equine medical director.

The extraordinary courage of NCAA volleyball star Asjia O'Neal

The 247Sports True Freshman All-American Team: College football's best first-year players in 2021

The 2021 college football season was back in full form and better than ever, providing us with a bundle of names to sort through for...

Deuce Hogan: Iowa QB announces transfer, mother suggests coach's joke as reason - Sports Illustrated

He didn't appear in a single game after two seasons, but that may not be the only reason he left.