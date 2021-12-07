Nebrasketball vs. Michigan Game Thread

The Nebraska Cornhuskers return to Pinnacle Bank Arena tonight to take on the *reigning sort of Big Ten title defending* Michigan Wolverines. Nebraska looks to snap a two game losing streak and also eat away at the lopsided record against Michigan.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 4 at 6:01 p.m. CST/7:01 p.m. EST

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena (15,000) - Lincoln, Nebraska

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: ESPN.com/WatchESPNApp

Announcers: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst)

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Play-by-play: Kent Pavelka

Analyst: Jake Muhleisen

Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington

Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

Line: DraftKings odds unavailable at time of publishing, but will be updated later.

Michigan Wolverines

2021-22 Record: 5-3 (0-0 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Juwan Howard

Record at Michigan: 47-20 (3rd year)

Career Record: Same

Nebraska

2021-22 Record: 5-4 (0-1 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg

Record at Nebraska: 19-49 (3rd year)

Career Record: 134-105 (8th year)

Head-to-Head

All-Time: UM leads 19-3

Big Ten action: UM leads 13-1 (11-1 regular season, 1-0 BTT)

In Lincoln: UM leads 6-3