BOOM!!! Malcolm Hartzog Jr. is N!!!

Malcolm Hartzog Jr. visited Lincoln over the weekend and must have liked what he saw, and what was said.

The 5'10", 175 lb. product out of Jefferson Davis County (Miss) committed 110% to the Huskers on Monday afternoon. That extra 10% must mean he's ready to hit the ground running in 2022. Husker Nation knows something needs to spark.

Hartzog Jr., while being a stand out on both sides of the ball, may be in line for Special Teams duty early in his Husker career. Handling both punt return and kick return duties, Hartzog Jr. made 11 "house calls", as a Senior.

Special Teams, is no doubt a point of emphasis heading into this off-season. If a coordinator is brought in specifically for this group, I hope some immediate improvement is noticeable.

In any case, Secondary Coach, Travis Fisher has another versatile player to model into a corner or safety.

Hartzog Jr. committed to the Big Red over teams like Southern Miss and South Alabama.

Welcome to Husker Nation, Malcolm Hartzog Jr.!

BOOM!

#GBR