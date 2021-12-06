Nebrasketball: Assistant Coach Matt Abdelmassih taking leave of absence

University of Nebraska Cornhuskers men’s basketball assistant coach Matt Abdelmassih will be taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team due to medical reasons. The assistant coach is a key recruiter for the program and has been with Nebraska since the start of the Fred Hoiberg era in 2018.

Coach Hoiberg offered the following statement when the announcement was made this afternoon:

“Matt informed me that he is taking a leave of absence to deal with health-related issues,” Hoiberg said. “As both a colleague and friend, his health is our priority, and we will support him throughout this process. Everyone in our program looks forward to when he is healthy enough to return to the sideline.”

Nebraska is back on the court at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln to face off against the Michigan Wolverines tomorrow night at 6 p.m. CST on ESPN.