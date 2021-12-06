Nebraska WBB Opens Conference Play vs Minnesota

Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-0) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-4)
Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, 7 p.m. (CT)
Williams Arena - Minneapolis, Minnesota
Live TV: BTN (Sloane Martin, Meghan McKeown)
Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (6:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (ESPN 590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App
The Huskers head to Minneapolis as the Big Ten’s only remaining unbeaten team and one of just 16 undefeated teams left in the nation through games Dec. 2. Nebraska leads the Big Ten in nine statistical categories, including scoring margin (+34.3 ppg), scoring defense (52.4 ppg), rebound margin (+14.3 rpg), field goal percentage defense (.298), three-point field goal percentage (.424) and three-pointers made (9.4 pg).
Nebraska ranks among the top five teams in the nation in 11 categories, including No. 1 in scoring margin (+34.2 ppg) and defensive rebounds per game (36.0 rpg) and No. 2 in assists (16) and field goal percentage defense (.298). The Big Red rank No. 3 nationally in rebounds per game (48.5 rpg) and three-point field goal percentage (.424), while ranking fourth nationally in scoring offense (86.6 ppg) and field goal percentage (.491).
Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-0, 0-0 Big Ten)
14 - Bella Cravens - 6-3 - Jr. - F - 8.0 ppg, 8.1 rpg
34 - Isabelle Bourne - 6-2 - So. - F - 11.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg
0 - Ashley Scoggin - 5-7 - RSo. - G - 9.6 ppg, 1.1 rpg
1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - So. - G - 15.0 ppg, 7.3 rpg
4 - Sam Haiby - 5-9 - Jr. - G - 8.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg
Off the Bench
40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - Fr. - F/C - 7.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg
21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - Fr. - F - 6.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg
3 - Allison Weidner - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 5.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg
32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - Fr. - F/G - 5.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg
5 - MiCole Cayton - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 3.3 ppg, 1.3 rpg
11 - Ruby Porter - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 3.3 ppg, 1.1 rpg
15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - Fr. - G - 2.8 ppg, 0.5 rpg
10 - Whitney Brown - 5-8 - Fr. - G - 2.4 ppg, 1.0 rpg
Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998)Sixth Season at Nebraska (80-75); 15th Season Overall (273-184)
Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-4, 0-0 Big Ten)
30 - Kadi Sissoko - 6-2 - RJr. - F - 11.1 ppg, 6.5 rpg
35 - Bailey Helgren - 6-5 - Gr. - C - 1.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg
3 - Deja Winters - 5-11 - Gr. - G - 11.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg
4 - Jasmine Powell - 5-6 - Jr. - G - 12.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg
14 - Sara Scalia - 5-10 - Jr. - G - 12.4 ppg, 3.2 rpg
Off the Bench
13 - Gadiva Hubbard - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 6.2 ppg, 1.7 rpg
54 - Alanna Micheaux - 6-2 - Fr. - F - 6.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg
1 - Alexia Smith - 5-8 - So. - G - 2.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg
12 - Laura Bagwell Katalinich - 6-0 - Gr. - F - 2.6 ppg, 1.7 rpg
21 - Caroline Strande - 5-11 - So. - G - 2.2 ppg, 0.5 rpg
10 - Erin Hedman - 6-3 - So. - F - 1.6 ppg, 1.0 rpg
25 - Klarke Sconiers - 6-2 - Jr. - C - 1.0 ppg, 2.1 rpg
43 - Grace Cumming - 6-3 - RFr. - F - 0.5 ppg, 0.5 rpg
15 - Kayla Mershon - 6-3 - Sr. - F - 0.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg
5 - Maggie Czinano - 6-0 - Fr. - G - 0.2 ppg, 0.6 rpg
Head Coach: Lindsay Whalen (Minnesota, 2004) Fourth Season at Minnesota/Overall (51-43)
Head coach Lindsay Whalen leads her fourth Minnesota team into the Big Ten Conference opener against Nebraska. The Golden Gophers own a 6-4 record after an 82-76 home loss to North Carolina at Williams Arena on Wednesday. UConn and Oklahoma at the Battle 4 Atlantis, and a season-opening home loss to Jacksonville (Nov. 9). Minnesota owns quality wins over Arizona State and Syracuse.
Second-team All-Big Ten guard Jasmine Powell continues to be a leader for the Gophers. The 5-6 junior has averaged 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and a team-best 5.9 assists. Junior Sara Scalia leads Minnesota with 12.4 points while knocking down a team-best 22 three-pointers. Scalia has been one of the Big Ten’s best long-range shooters the past two seasons, despite battling injuries a year ago.
Kadi Sissoko, a redshirt junior from Paris, France who transferred from Syracuse prior to the 2020-21 season, is averaging 11.1 points and a team-best 6.5 rebounds. The 6-0 forward had 10 points against Nebraska in a win at Williams Arena last season. Grad transfer Bailey Helgren, who the Huskers faced twice as a young center at Kansas, has joined Sissoko on Minnesota’s starting front line. The 6-5 center is averaging 1.2 points and 4.0 rebounds. Another graduate transfer, Deja Winters, has made a major impact early coming off the bench in the first five games before replacing Gadiva Hubbard in the starting lineup over the past five contests.
As a team, Minnesota is averaging 68 points while allowing 64.3 points per game. The Gophers carry a plus-0.4 rebound margin and a minus-1.0 turnover margin, while shooting 39.3 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from three-point range.
