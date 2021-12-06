Nebraska WBB Opens Conference Play vs Minnesota

Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-0) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-4)

Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, 7 p.m. (CT)

Williams Arena - Minneapolis, Minnesota

Live TV: BTN (Sloane Martin, Meghan McKeown)

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (6:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (ESPN 590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App

The Huskers head to Minneapolis as the Big Ten’s only remaining unbeaten team and one of just 16 undefeated teams left in the nation through games Dec. 2. Nebraska leads the Big Ten in nine statistical categories, including scoring margin (+34.3 ppg), scoring defense (52.4 ppg), rebound margin (+14.3 rpg), field goal percentage defense (.298), three-point field goal percentage (.424) and three-pointers made (9.4 pg).

Nebraska ranks among the top five teams in the nation in 11 categories, including No. 1 in scoring margin (+34.2 ppg) and defensive rebounds per game (36.0 rpg) and No. 2 in assists (16) and field goal percentage defense (.298). The Big Red rank No. 3 nationally in rebounds per game (48.5 rpg) and three-point field goal percentage (.424), while ranking fourth nationally in scoring offense (86.6 ppg) and field goal percentage (.491).

Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

14 - Bella Cravens - 6-3 - Jr. - F - 8.0 ppg, 8.1 rpg

34 - Isabelle Bourne - 6-2 - So. - F - 11.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg

0 - Ashley Scoggin - 5-7 - RSo. - G - 9.6 ppg, 1.1 rpg

1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - So. - G - 15.0 ppg, 7.3 rpg

4 - Sam Haiby - 5-9 - Jr. - G - 8.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg

Off the Bench

40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - Fr. - F/C - 7.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg

21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - Fr. - F - 6.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg

3 - Allison Weidner - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 5.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg

32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - Fr. - F/G - 5.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg

5 - MiCole Cayton - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 3.3 ppg, 1.3 rpg

11 - Ruby Porter - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 3.3 ppg, 1.1 rpg

15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - Fr. - G - 2.8 ppg, 0.5 rpg

10 - Whitney Brown - 5-8 - Fr. - G - 2.4 ppg, 1.0 rpg

Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998)Sixth Season at Nebraska (80-75); 15th Season Overall (273-184)

Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-4, 0-0 Big Ten)

30 - Kadi Sissoko - 6-2 - RJr. - F - 11.1 ppg, 6.5 rpg

35 - Bailey Helgren - 6-5 - Gr. - C - 1.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg

3 - Deja Winters - 5-11 - Gr. - G - 11.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg

4 - Jasmine Powell - 5-6 - Jr. - G - 12.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg

14 - Sara Scalia - 5-10 - Jr. - G - 12.4 ppg, 3.2 rpg

Off the Bench

13 - Gadiva Hubbard - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 6.2 ppg, 1.7 rpg

54 - Alanna Micheaux - 6-2 - Fr. - F - 6.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg

1 - Alexia Smith - 5-8 - So. - G - 2.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg

12 - Laura Bagwell Katalinich - 6-0 - Gr. - F - 2.6 ppg, 1.7 rpg

21 - Caroline Strande - 5-11 - So. - G - 2.2 ppg, 0.5 rpg

10 - Erin Hedman - 6-3 - So. - F - 1.6 ppg, 1.0 rpg

25 - Klarke Sconiers - 6-2 - Jr. - C - 1.0 ppg, 2.1 rpg

43 - Grace Cumming - 6-3 - RFr. - F - 0.5 ppg, 0.5 rpg

15 - Kayla Mershon - 6-3 - Sr. - F - 0.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg

5 - Maggie Czinano - 6-0 - Fr. - G - 0.2 ppg, 0.6 rpg

Head Coach: Lindsay Whalen (Minnesota, 2004) Fourth Season at Minnesota/Overall (51-43)

Head coach Lindsay Whalen leads her fourth Minnesota team into the Big Ten Conference opener against Nebraska. The Golden Gophers own a 6-4 record after an 82-76 home loss to North Carolina at Williams Arena on Wednesday. UConn and Oklahoma at the Battle 4 Atlantis, and a season-opening home loss to Jacksonville (Nov. 9). Minnesota owns quality wins over Arizona State and Syracuse.

Second-team All-Big Ten guard Jasmine Powell continues to be a leader for the Gophers. The 5-6 junior has averaged 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and a team-best 5.9 assists. Junior Sara Scalia leads Minnesota with 12.4 points while knocking down a team-best 22 three-pointers. Scalia has been one of the Big Ten’s best long-range shooters the past two seasons, despite battling injuries a year ago.

Kadi Sissoko, a redshirt junior from Paris, France who transferred from Syracuse prior to the 2020-21 season, is averaging 11.1 points and a team-best 6.5 rebounds. The 6-0 forward had 10 points against Nebraska in a win at Williams Arena last season. Grad transfer Bailey Helgren, who the Huskers faced twice as a young center at Kansas, has joined Sissoko on Minnesota’s starting front line. The 6-5 center is averaging 1.2 points and 4.0 rebounds. Another graduate transfer, Deja Winters, has made a major impact early coming off the bench in the first five games before replacing Gadiva Hubbard in the starting lineup over the past five contests.

As a team, Minnesota is averaging 68 points while allowing 64.3 points per game. The Gophers carry a plus-0.4 rebound margin and a minus-1.0 turnover margin, while shooting 39.3 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from three-point range.