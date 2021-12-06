Frosted Flakes: Recruiting Season, Living Robots and Stuck in IKEA

Happy Monday Corn Nation! I hope you had a wonderful weekend.

The Husker women open Big Ten play tonight (look for the preview/game thread later) against Minnesota. Hopefully the ladies can continue their winning ways.

Frosted Flakes

Husker portal pursuits: The offers that are out

The numbers are already outdated, because it’s like trying to keep up with a tornado.

But as of dinner time last night, there were 842...

Huskers offer JUCO safety

Nebraska football has been active this fall with offers to junior college defensive backs, and made another on Saturday night.

Wrestling: Huskers Repeat as CKLV Champs - Corn Nation

Mikey Labriola wins gold as No. 9 Nebraska ran away with the team title at the Cliff Keen Invitational

Sportin Stuff Outside the 402/308

Sports bettors dream: 86 able to bet on game after it ended | AP News

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — It was every sports bettor’s dream: Being able to bet on a game after it had already ended. But the 86 New Jersey gamblers who thought they were beating the system had their bets on a British soccer game voided, and the two betting companies involved got fined.

One Misplaced Pawn May Have Just Clinched The World Chess Championship | FiveThirtyEight

Magnus Carlsen now holds a commanding lead.

Brent Venables reaches agreement to become new Oklahoma coach - Sports Illustrated

The former Clemson defensive coordinator is the new coach of Oklahoma.

College Football Playoff: Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati make the playoff field

Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, and Cincinnati are the four teams that will play in the College Football Playoff.

College football bowl schedule dates, times for the 2021 postseason

The college football season in 2021 will wrap up with a postseason lineup of 43 games that will culminate with the national title game on Jan. 10.

Minshew Mania Arrives in Philadelphia—at Least for One Game - The Ringer

Gardner Minshew delivered a strong performance in the Eagles’ win over the Jets. But despite all the excitement, there’s no quarterback controversy in Philly.

Mario Cristobal reportedly expected to agree to $8 million deal with Miami, Clemson AD could follow

QB Michael Penix Jr. enters college transfer portal after 4 seasons with Indiana Hoosiers

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has entered the transfer portal after four injury-plagued seasons at Indiana.

More Noise and Other Disturbances

The bizarre history of medical transplants from Indian kings to stem cells - ABC News

The history of medical transplants stretches back millennia and includes some bizarre and gruesome milestones.

America Is Running Out of New Ideas - The Atlantic

In film, science, and the economy, the U.S. has fallen out of love with the hard work of invention.

After decades of dropping candy from the sky, this Inuk pilot is taking Christmas off | CBC Radio

The jolly man who flies through the sky dropping presents to excited children is taking a break this Dec. 25. No, it's not Santa Claus: it's 76-year-old bush pilot Johnny May.

Scientists Unveiled the World's First Living Robots Last Year. Now, They Can Reproduce | Smart News | Smithsonian Magazine

By clustering free-floating stem cells together, 'xenobots' can assemble baby bots

Finland is the world’s happiest nation – and I want to keep it that way, says prime minister | Finland | The Guardian

In a rare interview with foreign media, Sanna Marin says she is determined to defend human rights, despite asylum policy challenges

The Way to a Man’s–And Woman’s–Heart Really IS Through Their Stomach

A new poll revealed that most believe the age-old adage does ring true: The way to a man’s heart is through his stomach-a woman's too.

A blizzard warning in Hawaii but no snow yet in Denver, in unusual December weather : NPR

In Denver, no snow has yet fallen this season — smashing the city's previous record of Nov. 21 for the latest ever recorded first snowfall.

Mountaineer given jewels he found on French glacier 50 years after plane crash | France | The Guardian

Gemstones worth €300,000 shared between Mont Blanc climber and authorities as man praised for handing discovery to police in 2013

Homeowner tries to smoke out snakes, burns down house | AP News

POOLESVILLE, Md. (AP) — A Maryland home was accidentally burned to the ground by an owner trying to get rid of a snake infestation, officials said. The homeowner in Poolesville, a town about 25 miles (about 40 kilometers) outside of Washington D.C., was attempting to use smoke to purge the snakes from the house, according to Montgomery County Fire Department officials.

Skiing Santas back to shredding Maine slopes for charity | AP News

NEWRY, Maine (AP) — Santa is back to “sleighing” it on the ski slope. More than 230 skiing and snowboarding Kris Kringles took to a western Maine resort on Sunday to raise money for charity.

The Great Smog of London | Mental Floss

Heavy fogs have long been a part of life in London. But the darkness that enveloped the city on December 5, 1952 wasn’t your normal pea-souper.

Are near-death experiences just psychedelic trips? - Big Think

Our brains might be flooded with the hallucinogen DMT as we die, leading to vivid dreams. Could this explain the near-death experience?

English Teenager Discovers Hoard of 3,300 Year-Old Axes and Becomes Metal Detecting Celebrity

A 13-year old with a metal detector has discovered 65 bronze axes and other objects that date to 1,300 BCE, and has become a bit famous.

We Finally Know Why Ancient Roman Concrete Outlasts Our Own | HowStuffWorks

Why does ancient Roman concrete outlast what we have today? Learn about the chemical reactions inside Roman concrete in this HowStuffWorks article.

Another Week - Another Poop Article

Why Does Coffee Make Me Poop? - The New York Times

It’s not clear why coffee can stimulate a bowel movement, but the speed of this effect suggests it’s mediated by the brain.

Then There’s This

Virtual ‘estate’ that exists only on the internet sells for record $2.4 million | SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports

Speculators say digital real estate can serve a variety of purposes, from retail showrooms, to event spaces and virtual offices.

Bladderworts suck in animals and eat them alive. But which species are meeting this grisly demise? - ABC News

Its hunting strategy sounds messy, but is so stealthy, rapid and brutally efficient that nobody knows precisely which species are being caught in its terrifying trap.

In Denmark, a snow storm means people overnight in an IKEA | AP News

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — In northern Denmark, an IKEA showroom turned into a vast bedroom. Six customers and about two dozen employees were stranded by a snowstorm and spent the night in the store, sleeping in the beds that are usually on show.