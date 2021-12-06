Huskers in the NFL Week 13

This weekend’s game were a bit underwhelming as some of our former Huskers who have been playing well were either on bye or had off games. What we did get to see is a former kicker getting another chance and our Tampa Huskers continuing to have strong outings. Here is a look at how each former Husker performed in their Week 13 NFL games.

Husker of the Week

Ndamukong Suh, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DOMINATION from @NdamukongSuh



Normally defensive tackles in their 12th season are on the tail end of their career and are a shell of their former selves. Not Ndamukong Suh whose two sacks against the Falcons increased his season totals to six. And with five games remaining Suh has a shot to challenge his career high of 10 sacks during his rookie season.

Good Game

Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Lavonte David making an impossible read on a ladder. #lavontedaviddefensivegenius pic.twitter.com/GD03xokTqd — kenamo (@kenamoh) December 5, 2021

Even though David missed a couple of snaps because he was getting checked out for an injury, he still had a strong game finishing with six total tackles. David also did well in coverage as Falcons star rookie tight end Kyle Pitts was held to just 48 yards receiving and now touchdowns.

Sam Koch, Baltimore Ravens

Koch had a terrific game punting in their game against the rival Steelers. Not only did Koch average over 50 yards on his four punts, but each punt went inside the Steeler’s 20 yard line. One was officially downed, but the rest still gave the Steelers poor field position.

Solid Game

Jack Stoll, Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles dominated the Jets on the ground rushing for 185 yards. While you cannot attribute all 185 yards to Stoll, his ability to block on the edge is a big part of the Eagles rushing attack and he played 39% of the Eagles offensive snaps. Stoll wasn’t targeted in the passing game much, but the Eagles didn’t have to throw the ball often.

Brett Maher, New Orleans Saints

In his second game back with the Saints Maher made a 42 yard field goal and both of his extra point tries. Maher’s only miss was from 56 yards which even in a dome is no chip shot.

Maliek Collins, Houston Texans

Focusing on the positives: Kamu Grugier-Hill is a machine. Maliek Collins having another solid game. Christian Kirksey had some nice plays #Texans — Anthony Wood (@arwoodNFL) December 5, 2021

Despite the Texans struggling in their loss to the Colts, Collins put up another strong game with three tackles. One of the tackles was for a loss while another one easily could have been. Collins has been a bright spot for the Texans this year.

Rough Game

Rex Burkhead, Houston Texans

Burkhead continues to lead the Texans in touches, however he once again struggled to find any room to run. Rushing for eight times, Burkhead finished with only 30 yards. Rex did have one catch for 15 yards which was the longest play from scrimmage for him.

Limited Snaps

Stanley Morgan, Cincinnati Bengals

Since the Bengals were behind the Chargers, we didn’t get to see Morgan on offense other than five snaps. Morgan spent most of the game on special teams where he did have an assisted tackle but was also flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty costing the Bengals 15 yards.

Brenden Jaimes, Los Angeles Chargers

Jaimes was active again on Sunday but only played special teams on the field goal and PAT units on the Chargers five kick attempts.

Matt Farniok, Dallas Cowboys

After being inactive last week, Farniok was on the game day roster but only played on five special teams snaps as a part of the field goal and PAT unit.

Luke Gifford, Dallas Cowboys

Gifford was busy against the Saints on Thursday night football playing a total of 27 special team snaps. As a part of all four phases Gifford got time but wasn’t able to make any tackles.

Cethan Carter, Miami Dolphins

Playing on special teams, Carter wasn’t able to make any tackles in the Dolphins win over the Giants.

Inactive

Carlos Davis, Pittsburgh Steelers

BYE Week

Chris Jones, Tennessee Titans

Ameer Abdullah, Carolina Panthers

Andy Janovich, Cleveland Browns

Injured Reserve

Randy Gregory, Dallas Cowboys

Nick Gates, New York Giants

Josh Kalu, New York Giants

Brent Qvale, Tennessee Titans

Richie Incognito, Las Vegas Raiders

Practice Squad

Devine Ozigbo, New England Patriots

Khalil Davis, Pittsburgh Steelers

Lamar Jackson, New York Jets

Dedrick Mills, Detroit Lions

Dicaprio Bootle, Kansas City

Nate Gerry, San Francisco 49ers

De’Mornay Pierson-El, Denver Broncos

Darrion Daniels, San Francisco 49ers