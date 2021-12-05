California DE Brodie Tagaola is “N”

Nebraska picked up a defensive recruit today from California. DE/TE Brodie Tagaola is 6’4” 260 pound dude projected at defensive end from De La Salle high schol in San Francisco.

Tagaola is a three-star recruit as projected by 247. He is the 10th commitment of the 2022 class and the first in over a month. He is the first California commit in this cycle and chose Nebraska over a host of Pac-12 schools including Arizona State, Cal, Oregon, Oregon State, Washington State; then there’s Tennessee.

He’s rated as a tight end, but was recruited by Tony Tuioti sees him at defensive end.

Nebraska’s class remains ranked very low and dead last in the Big Ten. It has been known our beloved Huskers would take a small class, but this is.. a little nerve-wracking considering the perilous state of the program.