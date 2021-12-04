Instant Reaction to Nebraska MBB 68-55 Loss To Indiana

Nebraska loses their first 2021 Big Ten basketball game at Indiana 68-55.

Disappointing loss but not terrible.

Two things to start:

- It’d be nice to do an instant reaction to a win for once.

- Nebraska fans need to not treat basketball like football. Every football game is a reason to go insane Every basketball game is not. It’s the first game of a long season where our Huskers goal is to win their home games and pick off enough road games to get to .500 or above in the Big Ten so we can get to the NCAA tourney and get that win to kill that monkey on our back.

Some Things

Worst thing: 5 for 22 3-point shooting.

Derrick Walker is our only dependable big guy. Good thing: Moving the ball much better than at the beginning of the season.

Things I can’t figure out:

What is Wilhelm Breidenbach?

Why doesn’t Alonzo Verge ever pass to Keisei Tominaga?

